Liverpool interested in signing Italian midfielder - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly considering a move for AS Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini.

The Reds are in the market for a new midfielder as they brace themselves for the exit of Georginio Wijnaldum this summer.

According to the Mirror, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has expressed an interest in signing Lorenzo Pellegrini from AS Roma.

Pellegrini's current contract with AS Roma is set to expire in 2022. The Serie A club could, therefore, look to sell the midfielder this summer rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next season.

Liverpool's midfield has been a source of concern for Jurgen Klopp in recent months. The German tactician has had to play Jordan Henderson and Fabinho in defense due to the injury crisis that has ravaged the club's back-line. Their midfield has subsequently been left exposed.

Lorenzo Pellegrini has had an impressive campaign with AS Roma, leading them to the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League, where they were knocked out by Manchester United. The 24-year-old has scored nine goals in 44 appearances in all competitions for the club this season.

Despite being one of AS Roma's key players, recent reports suggest that the Italian could be sold this summer in order to raise transfer funds for new manager Jose Mourinho.

Liverpool will look to make use of Pellegrini's current contract situation with AS Roma to negotiate a cheaper fee for him this summer.

Liverpool-linked Lorenzo Pellegrini set for summer talks over his Roma future, claims reporthttps://t.co/htyajGLrmP pic.twitter.com/8wo5aO4XrK — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) May 7, 2021

Liverpool need to undergo a squad revamp if they are to challenge for the Premier League title next season

AS Roma could sell Lorenzo Pellegrini this summer rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next season

Liverpool endured a frustrating transfer window last summer. Apart from Thiago Alcantara, the Reds did not make any notable signings.

Liverpool's lack of squad depth has been exposed this season and will force Jurgen Klopp to make a number of signings in the summer.

Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini primed for Liverpool transfer after Jose Mourinho arrival | @MaddockMirrorhttps://t.co/TwVODviCJ9 pic.twitter.com/oGAd5XqVze — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) May 5, 2021

Jurgen Klopp will look to sign a top-quality midfielder like Lorenzo Pellegrini, an attacker and a defender to bolster Liverpool's title-winning chances next season.