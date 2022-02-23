Liverpool interested in snapping up 24-year-old Argentine this summer - Reports

According to CalcioMercato, Liverpool are interested in signing Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez. The Argentine striker has become a force to be reckoned with in Serie A in the last couple of seasons.

With Roberto Firmino's future uncertain, the Reds could bring in a proper number 9 in the form of Martinez in the summer.

Martinez shared the spoils with Romelu Lukaku last season to take Inter to the Serie A title. He scored 17 goals and made ten assists in 38 appearances in the league.

He was linked with a move away from the club last summer as well. However, the Italian club sold Lukaku to Chelsea which saw Martinez staying at the club. He has scored 11 goals and made two assists in 23 league appearances so far this season.

Due to financial issues, the Nerazzurri might be forced to sell the striker in the summer. He is touted as one of the brightest young strikers alongside Erling Haaland, Dusan Vlahovic and Alexander Isak.

This could potentially lead Inter to put a big transfer price on him.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Liverpool will make a move to sign Lautaro Martínez in the coming months. The 24-year-old is said to be worth up to €90m.



However, Liverpool might be willing to pay that amount given that they lack a proper number 9. Firmino and Diogo Jota have been used more as false 9s by manager Jurgen Klopp.

Firmino could also be on his way out of the club, according to several reports. The Brazilian has seen his playing time dip due to injuries, form and the emergence of Jota.

Liverpool favorites to beat Inter Milan in the Champions League

Jurgen Klopp has already witnessed Lautaro Martinez first hand last week. His side beat Inter Milan 2-0 in the first leg of the Round of 16 in the Champions League at the San Siro.

Although Martinez couldn't affect the game too much, he showed potential. However, in terms of the game, the tie is considered to be over by many. The second leg is scheduled to be played at Anfield on March 8.

The Anfield Buzz @TheAnfieldBuzz | First English team to beat Inter Milan at the San Siro in the Champions League since Liverpool in 2007/08. | First English team to beat Inter Milan at the San Siro in the Champions League since Liverpool in 2007/08. 📊 | First English team to beat Inter Milan at the San Siro in the Champions League since Liverpool in 2007/08. 👀 https://t.co/S9nXPHIvIl

It will require a mighty effort from Martinez and co. to be able to stop the Reds progressing to the next round of the competition.

Liverpool next take on Leeds United in the Premier League on Wednesday. Inter Milan face Genoa in Serie A on Friday.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar