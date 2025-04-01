Liverpool join Barcelona in race to sign Bundesliga star this summer: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly joined Barcelona in the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jonathan Tah in the upcoming summer transfer window. As per Rudy Galetti (via Tribal Football), the Reds have approached Tah's entourage to gather information about a possible move this summer.

Tah's contract at the reigning Bundesliga champions is set to expire this summer, and he is set to leave the club as a free agent. The German centre-back has also drawn interest from Tottenham Hotspur, as per the report.

However, despite Liverpool and Spurs' attempts to woo Jonathan Tah, Barcelona are currently leading the race for his signature. The Catalan giants need defensive reinforcements and given their financial troubles, a free transfer is especially appealing to them.

The Reds, on the other hand, could lose club captain Virgil van Dijk this summer. The Dutchman is in the final months of his contract and hasn't agreed to a renewal yet.

If Van Dijk leaves the club this summer, Tah and Ibrahima Konate could form a dependable duo for Arne Slot's side at the back.

The only thing which might be of concern is Tah's age. He turned 29 this year. Hence, the German defender might not be labelled as the best option for the club's future. However, for the next few years, he'll be a safe option for the Anfield-based outfit to consider.

Liverpool's defensive record this season

Arne Slot has evolved Liverpool not only offensively but has also implemented a solid defensive structure. The partnership between Konate and Van Dijk has proven instrumental in their Premier League campaign.

In 29 league matches, the Reds have conceded only 27 goals. The only Premier League outfit with a better defensive record is Arsenal, who have let in 24 goals so far. Even in the UEFA Champions League, they conceded only five goals in eight league phase matches before their Round of 16 exit at the hands of PSG.

Last season when Leverkusen won the Bundesliga, they conceded only 24 goals, thanks in part to Tah's solidity at the back. So, in case Virgil van Dijk ultimately parts ways with the Reds, Jonathan Tah's arrival could help stabilize their defense.

