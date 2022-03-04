Liverpool join race to sign Chelsea target with £68 million release clause: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly joined the race to sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, with Chelsea also targeting the Frenchman.

Kounde, 23, is not short of suitors for the upcoming transfer window following his impressive displays in recent years for club and country. Kounde has a £68 million buy-out clause and a move this summer looks likely.

Fichajes report that Liverpool have targeted the Sevilla centre-back. They need more cover for Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip despite the recent signing of Ibrahima Konate.

The report states that Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is looking to grow his Liverpool squad even further.

They will have tough competition to contend with, however, as Chelsea have been touted as favorites by many should the player move on this summer. Thomas Tuchel has long admired the French defender, who has seven goals and three assists in 119 appearances for the La Liga side.

Alongside the Blues' interest is Manchester United, who are experiencing a rocky period defensively with captain Harry Maguire continuing to disappoint.

There has also been no sign of the club trusting Victor Lindelof. Despite being impressive since his £30 million move from Real Madrid last summer, Raphael Varane has endured fitness issues.

Other interest in Liverpool and Chelsea target Kounde

Real Madrid are also reportedly targeting Kounde, with Fichajes deeming them favorites to strike a deal for the 23-year-old.

Having seen former club captain Sergio Ramos and Varane depart last summer, the club are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements.

Kounde would fit perfectly into Carlo Ancelotti's side. His experience of La Liga football could go a long way in seeing the France international flourish at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Barcelona are also interested in the centre-back, with veteran Gerard Pique reaching the twilight of his career.

The club have been experiencing financial issues in recent times and are taking a cautious approach to the transfer business. They are targeting deals for free agents more so than getting involved in bidding wars.

The club have reportedly struck a deal for Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen and so they may not feel the need to sign Kounde.

It will be interesting to see which team manages to lure the Frenchman away from the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium. Nevertheless, the club will certainly be gaining the services of a young talent who is at the forefront of a new generation of top defenders.

