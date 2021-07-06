Liverpool join race to sign England star - Reports

Liverpool is reportedly interested in signing West Ham midfielder Declan Rice this summer. The Reds will have to join a long list of clubs that are set to battle it out for the England international's signature.

According to Eurosport, Liverpool views Declan Rice as the perfect replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, who left the club last month after the expiry of his contract.

The Merseyside club has been linked with moves for Florian Neuhaus and Renato Sanches but has reportedly made Declan Rice their top target.

Declan Rice has been one of the standout stars in Gareth Southgate's England squad at Euro 2020. The Three Lions are set to face Denmark in the semi-finals of the competition tomorrow night.

England is currently one of the favorites to win Euro 2020 performances thanks to their commanding performances in the Round of 16 and quarter-finals.

Declan Rice has become one of the most in-demand players in the Premier League, thanks to his consistent performances for West Ham United over the last couple of years.

Rice led West Ham to a sixth-place finish in the Premier League last season, thereby securing automatic qualification for next season's Europa League. The 22-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea last summer.

Manchester United, Manchester City, and Liverpool are set to join Chelsea in the race to sign the West Ham star.

Declan Rice has reportedly turned down two contract offers from West Ham this summer. The defensive midfielder is believed to be keen to join one of the Premier League's 'top six' clubs this summer.

Liverpool is desperate to sign a top-quality midfielder to replace Georginio Wijnaldum. The Reds will, however, have to pay in excess of £70 million to convince West Ham to part ways with Declan Rice this summer.

Liverpool's need for a striker could lead to the Reds cooling their interest in Declan Rice

Ukraine v England - UEFA Euro 2020: Quarter-final

Liverpool struggled to retain the Premier League title last season due to the lack of goals from Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane and the absence of Diogo Jota for the majority of the season due to injury.

Jurgen Klopp's side has been heavily dependent on the goal-scoring exploits of Mohamed Salah, who could miss a chunk of next season due to his involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Liverpool could therefore spend a large sum of money on a top-class striker this summer. This could lead to Jurgen Klopp's side cooling their interest in Declan Rice due to his current price tag.

