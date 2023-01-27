Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp on high alert with Barcelona star set to leave for free - Reports

Liverpool could snap up Barcelona's 18-year-old superstar Gavi on a free transfer. With the La Liga giants facing financial troubles and unable to register Gavi's contract extension, the Spaniard could secure a move to Merseyside. He is highly coveted by manager Jurgen Klopp.

Gavi's current contract expires in 2024. Ahead of Barcelona's Copa del Rey clash against Real Sociedad, La Liga announced that they had rejected Gavi's contract extension. This is because Barcelona are believed to be non-compliant with the Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

Gavi's contract, if approved by La Liga, would keep the player at Camp Nou till 2026 and would add a massive £880 million release clause. The situation is the same for Uruguayan centre-back Ronald Araujo.

Liverpool are in desperate need of midfield help, with players like Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, and Jordan Henderson suffering a dip in form. Along with this, players like Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita are expected to leave in the summer as their contracts are set to expire.

The Reds have already been linked with Borussia Dortmund superstar Jude Bellingham for a massive move over the summer, while also showing interest in Benfica's Enzo Fernandez.

Liverpool are said to be monitoring Gavi's current contract situation closely and could sign him in the summer of 2023 for a minimal fee or on a free in 2024.

Manager Jurgen Klopp was reportedly interested in bringing Gavi to Anfield the previous summer. According to Spanish outlet Nacional, Klopp had 'become obsessed' with Gavi and had “already asked the board to start talks” over a deal for the player.

Barcelona to battle Liverpool in pursuit of Premier League midfielder

Ruben Neves could run down his contract with Wolves.

Barcelona are set to join Liverpool in the race for Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves. According to Spanish journalist Dani Serrano, the two European giants could face off toe-to-toe to secure the services of the Portuguese.

— @sport Ruben Neves received offers from Manchester United and Liverpool during the last transfer window but when he heard of Barça's interest he decided to reject the offers he had received. Ruben Neves is willing to wait for Barcelona and sign for them in 2023. Ruben Neves received offers from Manchester United and Liverpool during the last transfer window but when he heard of Barça's interest he decided to reject the offers he had received. Ruben Neves is willing to wait for Barcelona and sign for them in 2023.— @sport https://t.co/uAA3DXTHYd

Serrano reported that Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is unhappy with Fabinho's performances and is looking for a replacement. He added that Xavi Hernandez is well aware that Sergio Busquets, who could leave the club on a free at the end of the season, also needs replacing.

Neves' contract with Wolves is set to expire in the summer of 2024 and the player is reportedly ready to run down his contract in favor of a move. He has played 237 games for the team and has been an integral part of the squad since their promotion to the Premier League.

