Liverpool and Juventus in contact with Barcelona star's agent - Reports

Liverpool and Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele this summer. Dembele's contract with Barcelona is set to expire in 2022, meaning he could depart Camp Nou this summer if he does not sign a contract extension with the club.

According to Sport, Liverpool and Juventus are in contact with Ousmane Dembele's agent. Barcelona are reportedly keen to renew Dembele's contract, but could be forced to sell him this summer if he does not agree to a new deal rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next year.

Ousmane Dembele had a difficult start to life at Barcelona after joining the club from Borussia Dortmund in 2017. The France international was expected to be the ideal replacement for Neymar but struggled to settle at Camp Nou.

His progress was massively hampered due to recurring injuries and disciplinary issues. Ousmane Dembele managed to make just 50 appearances for Barcelona in his first three seasons with the club.

The Frenchman was reportedly close to joining Manchester United last summer. The Red Devils had agreed on a transfer fee for Dembele with Barcelona, but the winger decided to reject the move in favor of staying with the Catalan giants and fighting for his place.

Dembele has become a key player for Ronald Koeman's side this season and has scored a number of crucial goals for the club.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is desperate to bolster his attack this summer. The Reds have struggled for goals and creativity this season and will be looking to invest in a top-quality forward.

Juventus, on the other hand, could be looking for a replacement for Paulo Dybala. The Argentine has fallen down the pecking order in Turin and could look for a move away from the club when the transfer window opens.

(🌕) Barcelona wants to renew the contract of Ousmane Dembele, but it is also clear that if there’s no agreement, they will put him on the transfer list this summer. Juventus and Liverpool are in contact with his agents. @tjuanmarti #Transfers 🇫🇷 — Reshad Rahman ✆ (@HagridFCB) April 23, 2021

Barcelona eager to keep hold of Ousmane Dembele as he continues to be linked with Liverpool and Juventus

Advertisement

Ousmane Dembele, who has been linked with Juventus and Liverpool, in action for Barcelona

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman will be desperate to keep hold of Ousmane Dembele this summer. The 23-year-old has shown glimpses of his class and potential this season, and has formed a formidable partnership with Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann in attack.

Liverpool to replace Mane with Ousmane Dembele https://t.co/WAeLQSR3rp — Daily Post Nigeria (@DailyPostNGR) April 17, 2021

Barcelona believe Dembele, Ansu Fati, and Pedri are the future of the club. The Catalans will therefore be eager to extend Dembele's deal to ward off the likes of Liverpool and Juventus.