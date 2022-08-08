Liverpool keeping tabs on 29-year-old midfielder as injury crisis worsens - Reports 

Liverpool are plotting a move to sign Marcelo Brozovic from Inter Milan this summer. The Reds see him as an option in midfield and could offer players to the Serie A giants in return.

As per Calciomercatoweb, Roberto Firmino or Naby Keita could be offered to Inter for Brozovic. The report further claims that Liverpool are keen on signing the midfielder as they are short of options in the middle of the park.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp wants to add a midfielder as Thiago, Jordan Henderson and James Milner are not fit enough to play every game of the season.

Brozovic has played 289 matches for Inter, scoring 28 goals and registering 37 assists across all competitions.

Jurgen Klopp on lack of options in midfield for Liverpool after Thiago's injury

Liverpool are yet to find out the extent of Thiago's injury after the midfielder was forced out during the draw against Fulham on August 6. Klopp admitted that he was waiting for the results and added that the injury was an unwanted issue for the club.

Earlier, Reds midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain sustained a hamstring injury during the pre-season tour of Asia last month. The Englishman was forced off the field during the Merseyside club's 2-0 win against Crystal Palace in Singapore.

Speaking after Liverpool's 2-2 draw against Fulham, Klopp said:

"I know what will now come up, it's clear. We said we don't need a midfielder because we have enough - and we actually have enough, but the problem now is we get punished for something that is not our responsibility really because things like this can happen. Nobody could imagine that Curtis gets the thing he gets; it is nothing serious, but he is a young boy, and it is a kind of stress reaction. Bodies are like this. Naby is only ill and he will now be back definitely next week again."

"Oxlade happened early, and now with Thiago, that is, of course, not good and we will see. Look, a transfer must make sense now and in the long term; we have midfielders, we have still enough midfielders. It is not that we lack midfielders, but it's just some of them are injured. This is not a good situation, I don't like it at all, but we have to see how we react on that - but for sure not panicking."

The Merseyside club are next up against Crystal Palace at Anfield on August 15.

