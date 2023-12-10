Liverpool keeping tabs on exciting forward, European giants want £25m minimum - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on exciting Juventus attacker Kenan Yildiz as we approach the January transfer window (via LFC Transfer Room).

The Reds could deploy the 18-year-old as a second striker or anywhere across the frontline. Should Mohamed Salah depart Anfield in the summer for the Saudi Pro League (via Football Transfers), Yildiz will add to Klopp's options of wide players.

He joined the Serie A giants from Bayern Munich's youth set-up in the summer of 2022. After impressing for Juventus at the youth level, Yildiz managed to break into the first team and make five senior-team appearances without finding the net.

According to the Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, the attacker's current employers will only listen to offers higher than £25 million. Further, Jurgen Klopp and Co. will also face competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal, who are said to be interested in Yildiz (via Football Transfers).

Should the Turkey international join Liverpool, it would certainly make him an interesting acquisition. The youngster possesses incredible pace and refined technique, which makes him a threat in and around the opposition box.

His skills were on display when he found the second goal for Turkey's 3-2 win against Germany in an international friendly on November 19. Yildiz controlled the ball on the left-hand side of the box and unleashed the perfect strike to find the far corner.

A move to Liverpool or Arsenal would present the attacker with an opportunity to play in the Premier League and challenge for top honors in the future.

Liverpool secure last-gasp win against Crystal Palace

Harvey Elliott (3rd from L) (via Getty Images)

Liverpool have gone top of the Premier League standings after managing to secure a late winner against Crystal Palace for a 2-1 victory on Saturday (December 9). Meanwhile, Arsenal suffered a 1-0 loss to Aston Villa on the same day, leaving them one point behind the leaders (37 and 36).

The Reds fought hard to get a result from Selhurst Park. Jurgen Klopp's men went down to a Jean-Philippe Mateta penalty in the 57th minute. However, they managed a comeback once Jordan Ayew was sent off for his second bookable offense in the 75th minute.

Moments later, Mohamed Salah grabbed his 200th goal for Liverpool and the game's equalizer from a deflected shot inside the box (76'). Substitute Harvey Elliott made the difference, scoring a sublime strike from the edge of the box in stoppage time (90+1'), earning his side all three points.

The Merseysiders have now won three Premier League matches in a row and prepare to face Manchester United at Anfield on December 17.