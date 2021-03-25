Liverpool keeping tabs on Real Madrid superstar: Reports

Liverpool have suffered this season due to an injury-ravaged backline, so it is no wonder the Reds are linked to a Real Madrid defender ahead of the summer.

According to Sportsmole via AS, the Reds are interested in bringing Los Blancos defender Nacho to Anfield in the summer. The 31-year-old has been heavily involved with the Real Madrid team this season and Liverpool have been impressed by his performances so far.

Nacho rose through the ranks at the La Liga outfit and has been at the club his entire professional career. The Spaniard made his debut for Real Madrid in the 2010/11 season and has been in and out of the team since. Nacho registered 42 appearances for Los Blancos in the 2017/18 season, scoring four goals, and has already managed 20 appearances so far this campaign.

Liverpool clearly believe they could use his experience at Anfield, and the Spaniard’s recent run of form will only endear him to the Premier League giants.

Nacho has been a constant feature in each of Real Madrid’s last eight La Liga games. The Spaniard’s current contract is due to expire in the summer of 2022 and there have been no talks of an extension yet. Liverpool are hoping to take advantage of the situation, as a string of injuries have revealed the lack of proper options at the back for Jurgen Klopp’s side. The Reds have seen their title defense end in a whimper due to issues in their backline and are eager to bring Nacho to Anfield.

Nacho has been part of Real Madrid for 20 years. He deserves much more recognition for his performances this season. pic.twitter.com/m3dowO5dwL — TC. (@totalcristiano) March 20, 2021

However, prizing him away from Real Madrid will not be easy. The Spaniard has been at the club all his life and wants to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu. Zinedine Zidane is also eager to keep such a loyal servant of the club in his squad. To make matters worse, Juventus and AS Roma are also monitoring the player, which means Liverpool might not have a free run at the Spaniard.

Liverpool want the Real Madrid defender’s winning experience in the squad

Nacho

Nacho has already won four UEFA Champions League trophies and two La Liga titles during his time with Real Madrid and his pedigree could appeal to the hierarchy at Anfield.

12 consecutive games undefeated for Real Madrid when Nacho and Varane start as CB's. 👏 👏 pic.twitter.com/5fyluVaz6i — Los Blancos Live (@blancoslive) March 20, 2021

The German will be disappointed at how the current season has unfolded, so the Reds could have a busy summer ahead. Now it remains to be seen whether they can convince Los Blancos to part with Nacho.