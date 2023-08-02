Liverpool kit man makes shocking mistake with player names during pre-season game, fans in disbelief 

The Liverpool kit man made a horrendous error during the pre-season clash against Bayern Munich, as Dominik Szoboszlai's name was wrongly spelt.

The Hungarian took the field with his name written as "Szobozlai" on the jersey. The midfielder, who has taken the No. 8 jersey at the Anfield club, played the game wearing that shirt only.

Fans were left a bit baffled by the kit man's mistake. Szoboszlai, though, was not the only player whose name was wrongly spelled. Caoimhin Kelleher's name on the jersey was printed wrongly, too.

"He thought no one knows how to spell his name anyway. No one's gonna know."

"Nahhhh."

"It's not so easy I guess."

Szoboszlai, who joined from RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window, started the clash against his former Bundesliga rivals. Liverpool lost 4-3 despite taking an early two-goal lead through Cody Gakpo and Virgil van Dijk.

Goals from Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane restored parity before Luis Diaz made it 3-2 for the Merseysiders. Josip Stanisic and Frans Kratzig scored for Bayern as they won 4-3.

What Liverpool new signing Dominik Szoboszlai said about Anfield and Jurgen Klopp?

Liverpool registered one of the top talents in world football in their ranks when they signed Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig by triggering his £70 million release clause.

The Hungary captain joins the Merseysider outfit as one of the most talented youngsters in world football. Szoboszlai recently spoke about his previous experience of playing at Anfield and also went on to highlight Jurgen Klopp's tremendous passion.

The Hungarian said (via the Reds' website):

“It’s one of the best stadiums I ever played in and I have played in a lot of stadiums. The fans were unbelievable, the players were unbelievable as well. And the manager, this desire he has is crazy and I like it.”"

Further speaking about Klopp, Szoboszlai said:

“Of course he is a nice guy and a good personality, but how it feels, the energy that he has next to the pitch… it’s like he would play with us. I think sometimes he would just run on the pitch and tackle!”

The 22-year-old has tremendous technical acumen, as he has a keen eye for a pass as well as a cannon right foot. Liverpool fans will hope that Szoboszlai can find his best form soon.