"Liverpool have knocked Manchester United off their perch," says former EPL star Didi Hamann

Former EPL midfielder Didi Hamann lavished praise on Liverpool in an interview.

The German also added that Manchester United and the London clubs are far behind Liverpool in the EPL.

Didi Hamann spoke candidly after Liverpool's EPL coronation

Former EPL midfielder Didi Hamann has claimed that Liverpool are well ahead of Manchester United and the London clubs in terms of current stature. The German enjoyed spells with Newcastle United, Liverpool and Manchester City in the EPL before calling it quits on an illustrious career for club and country in 2011.

The 48-year-old is well known for his stint with EPL giants Liverpool, where he played a pivotal role in the club's Champions League triumph in 2005.

👋👋 “Morning champions”👋👋



The boss is back at Melwood 😍 pic.twitter.com/yD7NEwunGQ — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) June 28, 2020

Speaking to Mirror Football in the wake of the Merseyside club's historic EPL achievement, Hamann opined that the Reds have knocked Manchester United off their perch.

"Liverpool are five years ahead of Manchester United – and London’s big clubs are even further behind."

"Since Sir Alex Ferguson retired, United have suffered on the pitch. And with perfect timing, Jurgen Klopp has come in and made Liverpool the club everyone wants to join."

After a 30 years drought, Liverpool finally got their hands on the English top-flight trophy, as they were crowned EPL champions earlier this week.

Hamann backs Klopp for more glory after EPL success

Jurgen Klopp became the first German in EPL history to win the title

Advertisement

The 48-year-old affirmed that Jurgen Klopp had changed the landscape of things in English football, adding that Liverpool is now the club most players want to join.

“When I was a player, the club everyone wanted to join was Manchester United. You knew that signing for United guaranteed you winners’ medals."

“They were the biggest club, the club that everyone inside and outside England spoke about."

"Klopp has four years left on his contract and by the time that is up he will want to get past United’s 20 titles and also win the Champions League again.”

Since joining EPL giants Liverpool in 2015, Klopp has carefully assembled a side that has the potential to dominate world football for years to come. The Reds have already won the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup and have mathematically sealed the EPL title.

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City will form a guard of honour for new Premier League champions Liverpool when the sides meet on Thursday. — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 28, 2020

Despite winning the title with seven games to spare, Klopp indicated earlier this week that his players have no intention of resting on their laurels and fizzling out between now and the end of the season.

The newly crowned EPL champions face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium next week. Pep Guardiola confirmed that the Reds will receive a guard of honour from his side, as the outgoing champions pass on the baton to the new kings of the country.

Also Read: Leicester City v Chelsea prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2019-20