Liverpool learn Kylian Mbappe demands from PSG as Real Madrid end long-standing interest: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star and Liverpool target Kylian Mbappe is reportedly seeking a yearly wage of €35 million and a signing bonus of €100 million after his current contract expires in 2024.

The news comes amid reports suggesting that Real Madrid, who have been admirers of the France international, have dropped out of the race to sign Mbappe. As a result, the Premier League giants are leading the race to sign the 2018 World Cup winner, as per Mirror.

Liverpool could move for Mbappe next summer, when the star will be available for free. However, Sport Witness believes that the Reds are unlikely to offer the 24-year-old attacker the sum he seeks.

Anfield is a potential destination for Mbappe, with his mother, Fayza Lamari, being a fan of the Merseyside outfit. Admitting that he spoke with Jurgen Klopp's side before joining PSG in 2018, Mbappe told Telegraph last year (via Mirror):

"We talked a little bit. I talked to Liverpool because it's the favourite club of my mum, my mum loves Liverpool. I don't know why, you will have to ask her! It's a good club and we met them five years ago. When I was in Monaco I met them. It's a big club."

Since joining the Parisian side on a permanent deal in the summer of 2018 for a fee of €180 million, Mbappe has become one of the most influential characters at the club. He's scored 227 goals and assisted 99 from 275 appearances across all competitions for PSG.

At the Parc des Princes, Mbappe has won Ligue 1 five times but is yet to win the UEFA Champions League trophy.

Kylian Mbappe could replace Mohamed Salah at Liverpool

Kylian Mbappe could be the superstar signing Liverpool need if long-term servant Mohamed Salah leaves the club in January. The Egypt international has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia ever since Al-Ittihad came in with a reported mega-offer of £150million in the summer.

Although the Reds were able to see off threats in the recently concluded transfer window, the possibility of Salah leaving Anfield remains. Amid this uncertainty, several pundits have named players who could replace the 31-year-old winger.

Premier League stars like Jarrod Bowen and Kaoru Mitoma have been named as potential replacements. However, a signing like Kylian Mbappe would certainly have fans at Anfield more convinced.

Salah joined the Merseysiders in 2017 from Roma for a fee of €42 million. Since then, he's bagged 198 goals and 83 assists from 322 appearances while winning the Premier League and UEFA Champions League once each, among other honors.