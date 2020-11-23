Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher backs Brendon Rodgers for managerial role at Chelsea or Arsenal

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes current Leicester City boss Brendon Rodgers could be a great fit at Chelsea or Arsenal. The Northern Irishman took charge of the Foxes in February 2019 and guided his team to fifth in the Premier League last season.

Leicester City have continued their good form this term and are now fourth in the table after nine games, just two points from the top. And despite Sunday’s 3-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool, Brendan Rodgers has been tipped by Carragher to succeed at managerial roles at Chelsea or Arsenal.

Chelsea and Arsenal ideal for Rodgers as Liverpool job difficult to get says Carragher

Carragher believes Brendon Rodgers got the Liverpool job too early, even though he was fairly impressive in his role.

"Brendan Rodgers is the best British coach out there, no doubt. Maybe you could argue that the Liverpool job came too early but I think he did a good job, coming closer than any manager to winning the League in 30 years," Carragher said.

The former Liverpool defender heaped lavish praise on the Foxes manager and believes that Chelsea or Arsenal job would be ideal for him.

"He’s a fantastic coach, he’s done a great job at Leicester and I think his next job could be a Chelsea or an Arsenal. Maybe it would be difficult to go back to Liverpool or to coach Manchester United, given the Liverpool connection, but I think he’ll be up for the top jobs in this country, maybe England too," he added.

Carragher revealed that he was very impressed with Rodgers' approach in big away games, pointing it out as a sign of maturity.

"I’ve been really impressed with Leicester this season in that he’s actually changed tack in the big away games. He’s not thought, ‘I want to dominate the ball every place I go’. He’ll sit back and play counter-attack. There’s a great maturity in Brendan and I’m a big admirer of coaches who look at games and think, ‘We may have to play differently and it will help us get more of a result’," Carragher said.

"They’ve won every away game, the way he’s set up. And certainly what he did at Leeds [Leicester won 4-1], with all the talk of Marcelo Bielsa, was outstanding," he added.

Chelsea have been flying high under Frank Lampard, but the same cannot be said about Arsenal, so it remains to be seen if the Gunners will consider the Northern Irishman a candidate in the future.