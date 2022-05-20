Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher issues response to Everton star Richarlison's jibe at him

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has reacted to Everton striker Richarlison following a jibe from the Brazilian.

Richarlison grabbed the equaliser for the Toffees en route to Everton's thrilling 3-2 comeback victory over Crystal Palace on May 19. The win sealed Everton's Premier League survival, with the side having staved off relegation.

Carragher had particularly taken aim at the 25-year-old's apparent play-acting during games, saying on commentary (via TBRFootball):

“Honestly, get up, every week I watch him play like that! Get up, carry on.”

The Brazilian forward has tweeted a response, saying:

"(Jamie Carragher) wash your mouth before you talk about me and Everton, and I don't respect you."

However, Carragher has now responded humorously to the Everton star, who has ten goals in 30 Premier League appearances this season, tweeting:

"I stay loyal to fellow Crosby neighbours!!

He added:

"I actually quite like this, if Twitter was about when I was a player, I’m sure I would’ve called pundits out quite a lot."

Richarlison has been key during Everton's relegation battle, scoring vital goals as his side staved off dropping to the second tier for the first time since 1951.

Liverpool and Everton's contrasting seasons

Richarlison's side have been fighting at the bottom of the table.

While Everton have barely sealed their Premier League status for yet another season, Liverpool have been flying high at the top of the table.

Jurgen Klopp's side sit second heading into the final day of the season, trailing league leaders Manchester City by a mere point. Liverpool are targeting an unprecedented quadruple, having already won the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup. The Reds beat Chelsea on penalties in the final of both competitions.

They now host Wolverhampton Wanderers on May 22, knowing they must win and City drop points against Aston Villa. City head to Villa Park to face Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard's Villa, knowing a win will seal their sixth Premier League title and fourth in five years.

Following their last league game, the Anfield giants will head to Paris on May 28 to face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final.

