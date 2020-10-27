Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has admitted that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has done the right thing by leaving Manchester United star Paul Pogba on the bench in recent weeks. The Frenchman has was a substitute in two of Manchester United's most important games this season, with the Red Devils playing against Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain in recent weeks.

Carragher went on to say that he admired Solskjaer's decision and explained why Pogba can't play in the same midfield as Bruno Fernandes and new signing Donny van de Beek.

"I actually admire Solskjaer for putting Pogba on the bench. Fernandes and Pogba is not a midfield together and never will be. They can't play together."

"Van de Beek, I don't understand the signing. I really don't get how he was ever going to play or where he was going to fit in."

"As soon as he signed, my thought was he plays number 10, Fernandes plays there. Pogba can play there."

Solskjaer has opted to play Fred and Scott McTominay with Fernandes in midfield, with Pogba coming off the bench if needed. The Red Devils have enjoyed decent success with such a set-up, having secured positive results against both PSG and Chelsea earlier this month.

Manchester United midfield not good enough to challenge, says Carragher

Liverpool FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Carragher pulled no punches with his final assessment and said that Pogba and Fernandes cannot play together in the same team.

"Actually, you look at it now and it's better for the team in terms of having Fred and McTominay there but Fred and McTominay as a central midfield is not good enough for Manchester United to challenge for the Premier League."

"The big problem for me is Paul Pogba and has been for a long time. I agree with Gary [Neville] that Fernandes is the man in that number 10 position."

"I don't know how long Ole can continue not to pick a £90million signing [Pogba]. It's not easy for a manager. So at some stage, he will get back into the team - but him and Fernandes, for me, will never work."

Pogba has not lived up to his price tag at Manchester United and continues to be linked with a move to Real Madrid. The Frenchman is one of the most talked-about players in world football and is no longer one of the first names on the team sheet at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer, however, is believed to be a massive fan of the player and could hand him a chance to impress from the start in the coming weeks.