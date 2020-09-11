Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher predicts where Manchester United will finish in the Premier League this season

Liverpool legend and notable TV pundit Jamie Carragher spoke at length to Sky Sports about why Manchester United may not be able to challenge Liverpool for the Premier League title in the 2020/21 season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United gained entry into the Champions League with a 3rd placed finish in the 2019/20 Premier League season but it is worth nothing that the gap between them and champions Liverpool was a staggering 33 points.

Carragher claimed that while it may not be possible for United to amass a 90 plus point season to effectively challenge for the title, they will still be able to cut down the point deficit between the top two and them.

Will Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea or another team knock Jurgen Klopp's side off their perch? 🦜 — Sky Sports (@SkySports) September 10, 2020

Carragher: Bruno Fernandes key for Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes has raised Manchester United's stock since signing in January 2020

The retired defender specifically had a word of praise for Portuguese attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes, and predicted that he would be key to United's fortunes in the upcoming season."

"The signing of Bruno Fernandes has been fantastic - he was outstanding in the second half of last season and I'm really excited to see him for a full season.

Bruno Fernandes finished the 2019/20 season as @Sporting_CP’s top goalscorer in Liga NOS 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/EcuPGM1QX0 — utdreport (@utdreport) September 9, 2020

"If Liverpool don't win the league this season, I don't think it will be because they will have lacked motivation. This Liverpool team went to a Champions League final, came back the next year and won it, then went on to win the Premier League. The only worry for Liverpool is that the team hasn't changed too much. Sometimes you just need a bit of freshness adding to it, mentally as much as anything. It will be interesting to see if they get a signing or two across the line.

"I don't see Chelsea or Manchester United getting to 90-plus points to win a title. I hope they can close the gap to make it more exciting but I still just see Liverpool or City for the league."

Carragher, however, made it a point to mention that while City would run Jurgen Klopp's men close, Liverpool would still be the team to beat - especially if they managed to pull off the signing of Thiago from Bayern Munich.

"Now, Jurgen Klopp has been absolutely unbelievable and he certainly can manage them and get the best out of them, but I think if they were to get Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich, it's the only area of the team where I'd say they were not world class, and they are very good in there because the players in there are fantastic players."