Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher reacts as Everton are slapped a 10-point penalty after alleged FFP breaches

Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher has reacted following Premier League's decision to slap Everton with a 10-point deduction. The Toffees received the punishment after being found to have breached the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

This is the biggest ever sporting sanction in the Premier League history and leaves the Toffees 19th in the table with just four points. Jamie Carragher has taken to Twitter to react on the punishment terming it as excessive.

The former Liverpool defender claimed that it is an unfair decision from the Premier League. The Englishman insisted that the top six clubs remained unpunished despite their efforts to leave the league. Carragher wrote on Twitter:

"The 10 point deduction for Everton is excessive & not right, considering they have been working with the PL about this for the last couple of years. Would it have been better to be evasive & try & drag it out like other clubs?"

"No doubt relegated clubs will have put big pressure on the PL to deal with Everton, but when you consider 6 clubs tried to leave the PL & there was no sanction at all it doesn’t feel right. Until other clubs are sanctioned Everton will feel they are being used to show there is no need for an independent regulator, and they are right."

Everton reacted to the sanction terming the punishment as 'wholly disproportionate and unjust' claiming they are 'shocked and disappointed'. They have stated their intention to appeal against the decision.

Ex-Everton star hails Liverpool midfielder

Former Everton midfielder Lee Carsley named Liverpool star Curtis Jones as one of the most talented players he's ever coached. He also compared the Reds midfielder to Chelsea youngster Cole Palmer.

Carsley hailed Jones for his outstanding all-round ability as he said, as quoted by Liverpool World:

"He's a lot like Cole [Palmer]. I'm not surprised one bit. Curtis would be up there with one of the most talented players I've worked with. He's got everything that you need as a midfielder. He can run, is very fast, he's powerful, can score, assist, defend, take the ball - all he needs is an opportunity."

He also insisted that Jones' growth was stalled by injuries but looks fully fit and firing this season. Carsley added:

"The way he's played when I've seen him, he's been outstanding. He just needed to stay fit and struggled with that consistency of playing but to see him take that form in the summer, that responsibility, the understanding of the position to play for Liverpool is brilliant to see."

Jones has impressed in his nine appearances for the Reds so far this season. In total, he has scored 11 goals and provided 12 assists in 106 appearances across all competitions for Jurgen Klopp's side, winning four trophies.