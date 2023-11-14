“He’s got everything that you need” - Ex-Everton star says Liverpool have their own Cole Palmer at Anfield 

Former Everton midfielder Lee Carsley named Liverpool star Curtis Jones as one of the most talented players he's ever coached, suggesting that the Reds have found their own version of Cole Palmer.

Palmer opted to leave Manchester City to join Chelsea over the summer in a £42.5 million deal. The 21-year-old attacking midfielder has flourished since then and has integrated himself into Mauricio Pochettino's starting XI, scoring four goals and providing four assists in 11 appearances across all competitions.

On the other hand, Curtis Jones has had quite a contrasting trajectory at Liverpool. The 22-year-old came up through the academy for eight years before making his senior debut during the 2018-19 campaign.

Jones has struggled to nail a regular spot in the starting XI over the years after being hampered by injuries. He eventually impressed Jurgen Klopp in training, earning a starting spot towards the tail-end of last season.

The England U21 international has impressed in his nine appearances so far this season. Carsley took notice of this, waxing lyrical about Jones, saying (via Liverpool World):

"He's a lot like Cole [Palmer]. I'm not surprised one bit. Curtis would be up there with one of the most talented players I've worked with. He's got everything that you need as a midfielder."

He added:

"He can run, is very fast, he's powerful, can score, assist, defend, take the ball - all he needs is an opportunity. The way he's played when I've seen him, he's been outstanding. He just needed to stay fit and struggled with that consistency of playing but to see him take that form in the summer, that responsibility, the understanding of the position to play for Liverpool is brilliant to see."

Jones has scored 11 goals and provided 12 assists in 106 appearances across all competitions for the Reds in his senior career, winning four trophies.

Manchester City could be without 3 key players ahead of Liverpool clash: Reports

According to the Liverpool ECHO, Manchester City would be without three important players ahead of their upcoming blockbuster Premier League clash against the Reds. The two titans are set to face each other on Saturday, November 25 at the Etihad Stadium after the international break.

Manchester City will be aiming to secure three points against Liverpool in order to help their bid to retain the Premier League title. They are currently at the summit of the league standings with 28 points from 12 games, one point above Jurgen Klopp's side.

Manchester City could reportedly be without the services of Ederson. The Brazilian shot-stopper suffered a foot injury during a 4-4 draw against Chelsea and has already withdrawn from the national team.

John Stones will also be unavailable after recently picking up a muscle injury against Young Boys in the UEFA Champions League. The England international is set for a spell on the sidelines, with Pep Guardiola admitting he wasn't sure when he would return.

Kevin De Bruyne will also miss the clash after suffering a serious hamstring injury that is set to keep him out until January.