Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher responds to Cristiano Ronaldo's handshake snub ahead of Manchester United clash

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has hit back on Twitter after being snubbed by Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of their Premier League clash (via Liverpool Echo).

The Reds legend has claimed he was right about the Portuguese's return to Manchester United from day one. Carragher believes this is why he did not shake hands with him.

He added that Erik Ten Hag's decision to leave the forward on the bench in a high-stakes game against Liverpool justified his criticism.

Carragher was part of the pitch-side coverage of the Premier League game at Old Trafford on August 22 on Sky Sports. He presented alongside former Manchester United stars Gary Neville and Roy Keane as pundits on Monday.

I get a custard pie for getting it right on Ronaldo from day one! The custard pie for him from ETH shows the Manager thinks the same!! Maybe the ex Man United Legends (sycophants!) will now agree with me

Ronaldo interrupted the live telecast to greet his former teammates but ignored Carragher before returning to continue his warm-up. The former Liverpool defender later joked about the incident on Twitter, stating that he was blanked by his good mate.

Today (August 23), he responded to Soccer AM's tweet, whose caption read:

"*Insert custard pie emoji* @Carra23."

Instead, he said that it was Ten Hag, who had given the custard pie to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner for not selecting him in the starting lineup. He tweeted:

"I get a custard pie for getting it right on Ronaldo from day one! The custard pie for him from ETH shows the Manager thinks the same!! Maybe the ex Man United Legends (sycophants!) will now agree with me."

I get a custard pie for getting it right on Ronaldo from day one! The custard pie for him from ETH shows the Manager thinks the same!! Maybe the ex Man United Legends (sycophants!) will now agree with me

Manchester United recorded their first win of the season as Cristiano Ronaldo started from the bench against Liverpool

Cristiano Ronaldo only made a nine-minute cameo in Manchester United's 2-1 win over Liverpool. He was left on the bench alongside captain Harry Maguire and left-back Luke Shaw for this crucial game.

Goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford secured three points for the Red Devils. Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah scored what was eventually a consolation goal for the visitors.

It was Manchester United's first victory of the season after they lost against Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford in their first two matches. Liverpool, meanwhile, are still searching for a win after drawing against Fulham and Crystal Palace.

Starting with Ronaldo on the bench was a big decision for Erik ten Hag but it worked in the team's favor.

The Portugal international's future at the club currently hangs in the balance. There has been no definitive development that would indicate whether he is leaving the club or staying until his contract expires next summer.

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes spoke about his compatriot's future and said:

"There is a lot of speculation, but there is no one better than Cristiano to talk about it. I may know a thing or two, but I won't be the one to say it. For now he is a United player, I don’t know about his future, if he will leave or if he will not leave. As he said, he will speak soon and they will have time to hear his words and what he has to say."

Manchester United will next face Southampton away on August 27.

