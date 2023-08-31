Liverpool legend makes Mohamed Salah transfer claim, refers to Egyptian's agent as a 'strange guy'

Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson has shed light on Mohamed Salah's agent's activity amid interest from the Saudi Pro League in the Egyptian winger.

Salah, 31, has continuously been linked with a move to Saudi where his former Reds teammates Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, and Sadio Mane have all headed. He has two years left on his contract with the Merseysiders but is the latest household name to attract interest from the Middle East.

Reports claim that Al Ittihad are preparing a British transfer record £118 million offer for the Egyptian. His agent Ramy Abbas has perhaps fuelled talk of a potential departure in the past for his client but Lawrenson claims he has been oddly quiet during the saga.

He told the Off The Ball podcast that Abbas will be in contact with the Saudis to learn the amount of money Salah could earn (via TBR Football):

“His agent will have been called by the Saudis every single day three or four times a day and he would’ve been told exactly what he would earn."

Lawrenson continued by deeming the agent a 'strange guy' but that he has not made much noise during the speculation:

The agent always gets the information and starts to stir things. He’s a bit of a strange guy the agent, but generally up until now with this he’s actually kept really, really quiet I’m told."

Salah has been at Liverpool since 2017 and during that time has become a club legend. He has won the UEFA Champions League, the Premier League, the FA Cup and the League Cup.

The Egyptian has been a revelation for the Reds and has already bagged one goal and two assists in three league games this season. That takes his overall tally for Jurgen Klopp's side to 187 goals and 81 assists in 308 games.

Al Ittihad have a new European superstar in their sights following the captures of Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante. Their pursuit of the Merseysiders' megastar could go down the wire with deadline day tomorrow (September 1).

Jurgen Klopp claimed Salah was 100% committed to Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp commented on Salah's situation.

Klopp has insisted that Salah is committed to Liverpool despite speculation growing over a move to the Saudi Pro League. The Reds boss said (via Sky Sports):

"Mo is a super experienced player and 100 per cent committed to us here, to the club."

The German also claimed that he wasn't worried about the Merseysider's fifth all-time top goalscorer losing focus:

"No, I don't worry about that to be honest."

The Liverpool legend signed a new three-year contract in July 2022, keeping him tied to the club until 2027. However, talk of a potential move to Saudi continues to grow with just a day left of the transfer window.

Salah did express his disappointment over the Reds' failure to qualify for the UEFA Champions League last season. He tweeted:

"I'm totally devastated. There's absolutely no excuse for this. We had everything we needed to make it to next year's Champions League."

However, he has been back to his best in the early stages of this season and Liverpool clearly want him to help them return to Europe's elite club competition.