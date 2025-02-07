Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler makes confident prediction about Marcus Rashford after he leaves Manchester United and joins Aston Villa

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler has backed Marcus Rashford to impress at Aston Villa following his loan move from Manchester United. The former striker believes the Englishman will reignite his career at Villa Park.

Speaking on The Lineup, Fowler stated that Rashford made the perfect move in the January window despite interest from Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Juventus. He added that Manchester United also wanted to part ways with the forward and it worked out well for all.

He said (via TBR Football):

“I think this is the perfect move for him. We don’t know the reasons why he’s sort of gone under the radar in terms of performances at Man United, but he’s probably needed a bit of a change. I think this could kickstart his career again so I think it’s a perfect move for all concerned. Actually I think Manchester United probably wanted him away from the building and Aston Villa have got a very good player, this could be the making of him again this one.”

Marcus Rashford has joined Aston Villa on loan for the rest of the season with a reported option to buy. Unai Emery's side have reportedly agreed on a £40 million option with Manchester United for the Englishman.

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim claims Marcus Rashford did not agree with his ideas

Ruben Amorim has claimed that Marcus Rashford did not agree with the ideas he put on his table. The Manchester United head coach added that he was happy with the Englishman leaving for Aston Villa and believes that he will do well under Unai Emery.

He said (via BBC):

"I couldn't get Marcus to see the way you're supposed to play football and to train the way I see it. Sometimes you have one player that is really good with one coach, and the same player with another coach is different. I wish the best to Rashford and to [Villa manager] Unai Emery, and they can connect because he's a very good player.

"You know, like me, that it's not the way that occurs. It's something that you feel as a coach and as a player. It's quite normal. It happened with a lot of coaches. The important thing is that I'm here saying that was my decision, like Ty [Malacia] and Antony was my decision to do these loans, and to keep some players even without any transfers."

Amorim first dropped Marcus Rashford from the United squad for the Manchester derby in December. The Englishman was selected in the matchday squad only once after that – a 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United – but he remained on the bench.

