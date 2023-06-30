Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler takes up managerial job in Saudi Arabia

Former Liverpool forward Robbie Fowler has been unveiled as the new manager of Al-Qadsiah, who compete in the second tier in Saudi Arabia. The Reds icon has taken up his fourth managerial job and his first since 2021.

Fowler had a legendary career whilst at Anfield. The former England international had two spells at Liverpool where he scored 183 goals from 369 appearances across all competitions. He won the FA Cup, two League Cups and a UEFA Cup during his time on Merseyside.

Despite his stellar playing career, Robbie Fowler's managerial time has not yielded much success.

The 48-year-old tactician has managed the likes of Muangthong United in Thailand and Brisbane Roar in Australia. His most recent job came in the Indian Super League with East Bengal which ended in 2021. According to Liverpool World, he was most recently coaching Oxford United.

As far as Al-Qadsiah are concerned, they had an underwhelming season in the second tier of Saudi Arabian football. The side finished 11th in the standings and a massive 23 points behind the top four promotion spots.

Al-Qadsiah took to their official Twitter account to announce Robbie Fowler as their new manager. They tweeted the following:

"Robbie Fowler.. one of the most famous players in Liverpool and the English Premier League.. coach for Qadisiyah."

Al-Qadsiah will be hoping that Robbie Fowler will guide them to promotion to the Saudi Pro League. Teams in Saudi Arabia's top flight have been in the news recently for their extravagant signings.

Superstar players like Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante and Kalidou Koulibaly have already joined clubs in the Saudi Pro League with many more expected to follow suit. They will join Cristiano Ronaldo, who signed for Al-Nassr back in December of 2022.

How did Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler do in his last managerial job?

Whilst managing East Bengal in the Indian Super League, Fowler used a formation of three at the back with wing-backs aiding the attack. He did not, however, have a great record in India.

Fowler won only three out of the 20 games he managed in the Indian Super League, drawing eight and losing nine and finished ninth in the standings. He lost his last three games as manager of East Bengal, which included a 6-5 defeat at the hands of Odisha FC back in February of 2021.

The former Liverpool forward has been away from the managerial game for quite some time now. His job at Al-Qadsiah will be his fourth job in a fourth different country.

Poll : 0 votes