Liverpool legend Sadio Mane breaks silence on exit and explains why he joined Bayern Munich

Senegalese forward Sadio Mane has revealed his reasons for departing Liverpool and joining Bayern Munich.

As per the Daily Mail, Mane completed the first part of his medical with the Bavarians yesterday (June 21). The report added that the two clubs have agreed to a transfer worth around £35.1 million. Mane was also pictured in a Bayern Munich jersey earlier in the day.

The 30-year-old recently spoke to BILD about his reasons for leaving Liverpool for Bayern Munich, while adding that there was interest from other clubs. Sadio Mane said (as quoted by Liverpool Echo):

“When my agent first told me about Bayern's interest, I was immediately excited. I saw myself there right away. It's one of the biggest clubs in the world and the team is always fighting for every title. So for me it was a very good idea and the right decision to come here.”

The Senegalese forward, whose contract with the Reds was due to expire next summer, added:

“My agent told me that there were enquiries from other clubs. That's part of the business. But I got the feeling right away when Bayern presented their plan to me. I found myself in Bayern's plan more than anyone else.”

Sadio Mane lifted the UEFA Champions League title once with Jurgen Klopp's side, having competed in three finals. Asked if he would like to repeat the feat with Bayern Munich, he said:

“I don't want to say no. Every kid wants to win the Champions League, every football player in the world. I'm with a very, very competitive team now.

Mane concluded:

“But it's still a bit early to talk about the Champions League final, we haven't even played a game together yet. Nevertheless we will give everything to get into the final.”

Bayern Munich-bound Sadio Mane was a brilliant servant for Liverpool

Sadio Mane joined Liverpool from Southampton in the summer of 2016 on a deal worth around £36 million (as per Eurosport).

In 269 appearances across all competitions, Mane has found the back of the net 120 times, while also laying out 49 assists. He notably won the Premier League Golden Boot during the 2018-19 season, netting 22 times in 36 matches.

Mane has also lifted the Premier League title, Champions League trophy, FA Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and the EFL Cup.

