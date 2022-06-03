Liverpool linked forward ‘wants to leave’ and asks club to ‘accept’ potential offers for him: Reports

According to El Periódico Mediterráneo, Liverpool have been handed a boost for their pursuit of Villareal’s Arnaut Danjuma.

Liverpool have been linked with the Villareal winger for a considerable amount of time. The 25-year-old Dutch international has 16 goals and five assists across all competitions this season and is reportedly looking for a new challenge. He has reportedly not adapted to life in Spain and and wants to move to a new place.

Danjuma said earlier this week that Villareal had informed him about the Reds following him closely. The player also claimed that he hasn’t had any contact with any other club.

However, the likes of Arsenal (as per todofichajes.com) and Manchester United (according to Manchester Evening News) have also been mentioned. The player reportedly has a termination clause that needs to be triggered.

The report states that the player will be available if clubs are willing to match his termination clause of €40m. Danjuma has no intention of staying at Villareal for another season. The player has had issues regarding his day-to-day integration in the dressing room and is keen on a move away.

Liverpool looking to move quickly in order to replace Sadio Mane?

It will be fair to say that the past few weeks have not gone in the best fashion for Liverpool supporters. From hopes of winning a historic quadruple, the Reds have had to be content with two domestic trophies. Additionally, Sadio Mane is reportedly close to moving away from Merseyside.

The Senegalese winger had a big season for the Reds during which he scored 18 goals across all competitions. Mane has been an integral part of the success the team has had in recent seasons and will be a big departure. However, Jurgen Klopp’s team appears to have moved quickly to finalize a deal for a replacement.

Apart from Danjuma, Martin Terrier from Rennes, as per the Daily Mirror, has also been identified as a potential replacement that the Reds have been linked with. Considering Manchester City’s deal for Erling Haaland, there is little doubt that the Anfield-based sie will have to splurge to keep up with their biggest rivals.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LFC



He’s ready for a new experience after many special years with Reds - it will be confirmed to the club.



FC Bayern are strong contenders - but it’s still open and not completed as Sadio wanted to wait for the final. Sadio Mané has decided to leave Liverpool this summerHe’s ready for a new experience after many special years with Reds - it will be confirmed to the club.FC Bayern are strong contenders - but it’s still open and not completed as Sadio wanted to wait for the final. Sadio Mané has decided to leave Liverpool this summer 🚨🔴 #LFC He’s ready for a new experience after many special years with Reds - it will be confirmed to the club.FC Bayern are strong contenders - but it’s still open and not completed as Sadio wanted to wait for the final. https://t.co/hr6R5NmuZ0

