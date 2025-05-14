Liverpool linked with move for 26-year-old Serie A star who Arne Slot once tried to sign three years ago: Reports

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Bologna defender Sam Beukema. The Dutch centre-back is highly rated by manager Arne Slot, who had previously tried to sign him.

Back in 2022, Beukema was on the books of GO Ahead Eagles, while Slot was in charge of Feyenoord. The 46-year-old manager tried to recruit the defender for his side, but got turned down despite a one-on-one meeting with the player and his uncle.

Beukema, 26, would later sign for AZ Alkmaar instead, where he deemed as a better destination at the time. In a twist of fate, Feyenoord emerged as a powerhouse under Slot, winning the league title in 2023.

Beukema left the Dutch league in the summer of 2023, signing for Serie A outfit Bologna, while Slot switched allegiance to Liverpool in 2024. However, the Reds' manager has continued to be impressed with the defender's display and could finally have him under his tutelage at Liverpool.

The duo reunited when the Reds played Bologna during the group phase of this season's UEFA Champions League, with the Premier League side winning 2-0. Nevertheless, Slot was still fascinated by Buekema's performance and praised him.

Speaking about their recent encounter, Beukema said (via The Telegraph):

"We played Liverpool this season and I spoke with him, he asked how I was and said, ‘Now at this level, we are here’. He said, ‘You played a good game and surprised us, we didn’t expect you to be so aggressive and do so well with the ball’. I think he expected an easier game, but gave us a really big compliment.”

Slot will be looking to bolster his squad ahead of a league title defense next season and might consider adding Beukema to his ranks. The Bologna star has also spoken of his admiration for the Premier League, fueling rumors of a move to the Merseyside club.

Liverpool to battle Arsenal and Barcelona for Serie A winger - Reports

As per Italian outlet Quotidiano Sportivo, Liverpool are eyeing a move for Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman. The Nigerian international has been in terrific form this season, bagging 20 goals and seven assists in 39 games across competitions.

The Reds, however, are not the only European heavyweights interested in the former Everton and RB Leipzig star. Arsenal and Barcelona are also reportedly interested in Lookman.

The 27-year-old is valued at around £60 million by his club, and the Reds are hoping to offer a player plus cash deal for his signature. They reportedly plan to include Federico Chiesa in the deal. The Italian forward has struggled to find his feet at Anfield since joining last summer from Juventus.

