"Liverpool are looking to the future" - Alan Hutton says Reds are 'definitely' signing exciting 19-year-old this summer

Former Premier League star Alan Hutton has insisted Liverpool will 'definitely' complete the signing of Fulham starlet Fabio Carvalho in the summer.

The former Scotland international, who previously plied his trade for Premier League clubs like Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa, has stated that the Reds are extremely keen on the 19-year-old. Hutton insisted Carvalho would be a key part of Klopp's side in the future alongside the duo of Diogo Jota and new signing Luis Diaz.

The former Rangers right-back told Football Insider:

“Yeah. Another very exciting young player. It just shows you Liverpool are looking to the future. Their front three have been absolutely tremendous for the last couple of seasons but that’s going to come to an end at some point."

He added:

“So bringing in Diaz, looking at Carvalho, it’s the future of Liverpool’s front three with Jota. It’s something that they nearly got over the line and they didn’t quite get there. But definitely, I think they’ll be returning to complete that transfer in the summer.”

Hutton believes that Jurgen Klopp's side are preparing for the future and view the England youth international as an ideal player for years to come.

As per reports, the Merseyside giants are increasingly confident of agreeing to a pre-contract deal. The attacking midfielder is set to join the club this summer after failing to complete a move in January.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Liverpool remain confident of completing a pre-contract agreement to sign Fabio Carvalho from Fulham on a free transfer in the summer. Liverpool remain confident of completing a pre-contract agreement to sign Fabio Carvalho from Fulham on a free transfer in the summer. https://t.co/SBIhQXM3jT

It was widely reported that the Reds wanted Carvalho in January but failed to get the deal over the line before Monday’s transfer deadline.

It was believed that Liverpool and Fulham both agreed to an £8 million ($11m) fee for the teenage sensation on the final day of the transfer window. The move would have seen the youngster move back to Craven Cottage on loan.

What would Carvalho add to Liverpool?

Since the departure of Philippe Coutinho from Anfield, the Reds have missed a typical number ten and Carvalho could prove to fill that void. Despite having a star-studded forward line including the likes of Salah, Mane, Jota and Firmino, Klopp's side have often struggled to break down tight defences over the past couple of years.

Carvalho, thanks to his creativity and flair, would add a whole new dimension to the Reds' attack. The 19-year-old has been on fire for Fulham in the Championship this season having scored seven goals and providing four assists in 18 league games.

Kevin Palmer @RealKevinPalmer I’m told Fabio Carvalho will be a Liverpool player this summer… all parties relaxed about the situation and the player is keen to play for Klopp. Fulham want the deal done as well. To be continued… #LFC I’m told Fabio Carvalho will be a Liverpool player this summer… all parties relaxed about the situation and the player is keen to play for Klopp. Fulham want the deal done as well. To be continued… #LFC https://t.co/9Twk8kaK9y

The Fulham starlet is still very much in his learning phase. There is arguably no one better than Klopp when it comes to nurturing players and turning them into world-class talents.

