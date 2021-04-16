Liverpool looking to make a tempting offer to re-sign Luis Suarez - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly planning a reunion with former striker Luis Suarez this summer by making him an offer he can’t refuse.

The Reds have struggled for goals this season as the duo of Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have scored a combined 13 goals between them this season.

Liverpool have relied heavily on Mohamed Salah’s goals this year and need to add more firepower in the summer transfer window to challenge for the title again next season.

👀 | Liverpool have an offer on the table to re-sign Luis Suarez this summer.



[Deportes Cuatro] pic.twitter.com/GVuaJKvYfV — The Anfield Buzz (@TheAnfieldBuzz) April 15, 2021

Suarez had a good spell at Liverpool, and as per Deportes Cuatro, the Reds could make the Uruguayan a tempting offer to leave Atletico Madrid after just one season.

Suarez’s goals have inspired Atletico Madrid to the top of the La Liga table where they have a one-point lead over city rivals Real Madrid.

Former Liverpool star Luis Suarez has shown he can still perform

Despite being 34, Luis Suarez continues to perform at the highest level, and has scored 19 goals in La Liga this season.

The Uruguayan was harshly sold by Barcelona, who have missed some of his goals this season. Suarez’s gritty displays have suited Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone’s style this season and they could yet win the league.

Liverpool will have to add more freshness to their team next season after an injury-ravaged season so far, but will have to make smart decisions in the transfer window.

👀 When Luis Suárez became the king of nutmegs 6 years ago today 👑@FCBarcelona | #UCL pic.twitter.com/BwG4aGTPH4 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 15, 2021

Suarez would not be a long-term investment, something Liverpool transfer guru Michael Edwards often considers before signing players. However, his output and performances this season could put him in an exceptional category.

Liverpool signed Thiago last season, when he was 29, and currently have a good group of young players. Diogo Jota and Harvey Elliot are being seen as long-term replacements for Mane and Salah, and Firmino will need replacing too.

However, Liverpool will need some experience up top, and someone like Suarez will add more goals to the team.

Liverpool have created a lot of chances this year but haven’t taken a lot of them and need a clinical forward next season to bring them back into the title debate.