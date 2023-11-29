Liverpool looking to sign Manchester United target after adding him to the ‘very top’ of their transfer list: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly set their sights on signing Manchester United target Joao Neves. The Reds see the Benfica youngster as a top target and could launch a move in January.

As per a report in O Jogo, the number of clubs chasing Neves keeps increasing. Liverpool are the latest to be linked with the young midfielder, and the Portuguese publication claim that he is on top of their list.

However, the youngster will not come cheap as Benfica are not interested in negotiating. The youngster has a €120 million release clause and they want it activated.

Transfer expect Fabrizio Romano spoke about the midfielder recently on Caught Offside and said:

"Benfica have no intention to open talks for João Neves in January despite Man United sending their scouts many times to track talented midfielder. There's [the] same clause as Enzo Fernández one year ago into his contract: €120m."

Neves has played 19 matches for Benfica this season and the defensive midfielder has scored once. Liverpool tried to sign a defensive midfielder in the summer but failed as Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia opted to join Chelsea.

Liverpool target urged to join Manchester City over Manchester United

Liverpool will have to fight Manchester United for Joao Neves' services, but Manchester City could also get into the mix. Bruno Fernandes spoke about the midfielder earlier this month and was quoted by GOAL as saying:

"It has to be the Man United coach who says whether he has a place or not. He's a great player, I don't know if he would have a place or not. It depends on the coach and his ideas."

"But he's an excellent player and an excellent kid, very professional, he will have a bright future wherever he goes. I would love to have him by my side. Because he has quality and will have a bright future. It depends on him. What I want most is the best for him."

Bernardo Silva also spoke about the Liverpool target and added that he would urge the youngster to pick Manchester City over Manchester United. He was also quoted by GOAL as saying:

"If I can, I'll make a move for Joao Neves to go to Man City instead of Man United, of course."

Neves plays as a defensive midfielder for most of the season. However, he has played three matches as a center midfielder and a few matches as a right midfielder too.