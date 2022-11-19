"Liverpool did a lot of work" - Journalist says Jurgen Klopp's side could try to sign 25-year-old Premier League midfielder in January

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, Liverpool have had a number of midfielders on their radar since last summer, and the club could put them on their radar once more.

The Reds have had a rather stumbling start to the season as they are well out of the title race, sitting far below expectations in 6th place on the Premier League table.

With a number of their midfielders picking up injuries in the first half of the season, the Reds will need to make vital signings in that area. It will also be a source of concern that three midfielders will be out of contract in the summer.

The loan move for Arthur Melo from Juventus has also not panned out well, with the midfielder out of contention due to injury.

However, Graeme Bailey believes Liverpool should go for Wolverhampton Wanderers midfield star Ruben Neves, telling TeamTalk (via TBR Football):

“Liverpool did a lot of work towards the end of the window. But in the end instead of spending they went with Arthur – a deal that that has not been a success under any measure. But as well as Arthur they also did major work on Konrad Laimer and Ruben Neves."

“Neves has been linked with a number of clubs in recent times with Manchester United and Barcelona amongst those who had shown an interest in the past 12 months or so. But whether he is available in January remains to be seen, as new boss Julen Lopetegui won’t be wanting to lose any of his big names.”

With a number of Liverpool midfielders in their 30s or very close, 25-year-old Ruben Neves would be a young, experienced addition to the squad.

Liverpool have their eyes on Chelsea star Mason Mount

According to the Guardian, the Reds have put Chelsea ace Mason Mount on their radar, with the 23-year-old's contract set to expire in 18 months.

So far, the player's representatives and the club have been at a stalemate, unable to agree on a deal that suits both sides.

This has seen interest from European juggernauts pick up in recent times, as the young star is widely seen as having immense talent.

Notably, Chelsea lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen on free transfers to Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively. If they are unable to seal the deal with the 23-year-old, another potential Bosman move might be on the cards.

