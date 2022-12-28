Liverpool make a choice and are ready to prioritize one new signing between Enzo Fernandez and Jude Bellingham - Reports 

Liverpool have prioritized the transfer of Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham over Benfica's Enzo Fernandez, as per Fan Nation.

The 19-year-old England youngster was one of the shining stars of the recently concluded FIFA World Cup in Qatar, along with Argentina’s Enzo Fernandez.

According to recent reports, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of Bellingham and has identified the young midfielder as a critical target for the Reds.

The 19-year-old has had a breakthrough season with Dortmund, scoring nine goals and providing three assists in 22 appearances across different tournaments.

He also contributed heavily to England’s run-up to the semifinals in Qatar, scoring one goal and assisting another in his debut World Cup campaign.

His impressive performances have caught the attention of several top clubs, including Liverpool, Manchester United, and Real Madrid.

Fernandez has also been linked with a move to Liverpool in recent months. Several reports claimed the Reds had already reached a pre-contract agreement for the Argentine’s move next summer.

However, Enzo’s heroics at the World Cup changed the dynamics around his potential arrival at Anfield. After the World Cup in Qatar, several big clubs, including Manchester United and Chelsea, are all set to trigger his €105 million release clause with Benfica.

The 21-year-old has been a key player for Benfica in the midfield position this season, making 24 appearances in the Portuguese league and scoring three goals.

Despite interest from other clubs, it seems that Liverpool have prioritized the signing of Bellingham over Fernandez. The Reds are reportedly willing to pay a fee of around £60 million for the young midfielder, making him the most expensive English teenager in history.

Jurgen Klopp needs immediate reinforcements in the midfield position, and Jude Bellingham has become his highest priority in the winter transfer window. The Reds might withdraw from the race to sign Enzo Fernandez, given the amount of money involved in his trade from his Portuguese club.

Chelsea leads the race to sign Argentina's World Cup hero Enzo Fernandez after Liverpool diverts attention

Football journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed that Chelsea are ahead in the race to sign Argentina's World Cup-winning hero Enzo Fernandez as Liverpool divert attention, prioritizing Jude Bellingham's signing. Manchester United and Real Madrid are also interested in signing the young Argentine.

However, Benfica, Enzo's Portuguese club, are unwilling to let him go mid-season despite Graham Potter's willingness to trigger his humongous release clause with a mouth-watering €120 million offer.

Jacobs said via Twitter:

''Chelsea are seriously exploring Enzo Fernandez, but Benfica really don't want to sell mid-season, especially with #UCL football. Paying the €120m release clause is the simplest approach but #CFC would rather offer more (as with Nkunku) and define preferable payment terms.''

