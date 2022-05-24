"Liverpool have to make a decision" - Noel Whelan explains why Mohamed Salah could end up joining Real Madrid

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has suggested that Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah could end up joining Real Madrid. The La Liga champions missed out on the signing of Kylian Mbappe, with the Frenchman signing a new deal to stay at PSG.

Whelan believes that Salah could now be targeted by the Spaniards as they look to bolster their attack. Salah's contract at Anfield ends in the summer of 2023, which means the Reds are running the risk of losing him for free next year.

The Merseysiders have been locked in contract talks with Salah for months now and the forward seemingly wants to stay at the club, as per Sky Sports.

Noel Whelan reckons it would be the best opportunity for the Reds to cash in on the Egyptian now, with Los Blancos looking for a marquee signing up front. Whelan told Football Insider:

“He won’t be walking away for fee. We’ve seen Kylian Mbappe sign a new contract to stay at Paris Saint-Germain.

"Maybe there’s an opening at Real Madrid for a player like Mohamed Salah. Liverpool have to make a decision. Are they going to give him what he wants, or cash in?

“The best way to cash in right now is by going to Real Madrid. They’ve missed out on a big marquee player they thought was theirs. It makes sense – but only if Liverpool want to go down that route.”

Liverpool will be eyeing a revenge on Real Madrid this Saturday

Liverpool will take on Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Paris on Saturday, May 28.

The Reds will have their eyes on their seventh Champions League title while their opponents could win their 14th one.

The two sides met in the Champions League final back in 2018 and Liverpool ended up losing 3-1. It was a night to forget for the Merseyside giants in Kyiv, Ukraine.

"It's got to be Mohamed Salah, that has to be the general consensus. The sheer volume of goals [23] and assists [14] and that relentlessness to be at his maximum." @petercrouch on his player of the year:"It's got to be Mohamed Salah, that has to be the general consensus. The sheer volume of goals [23] and assists [14] and that relentlessness to be at his maximum." #awlive [mail] .@petercrouch on his player of the year:"It's got to be Mohamed Salah, that has to be the general consensus. The sheer volume of goals [23] and assists [14] and that relentlessness to be at his maximum." #awlive [mail] https://t.co/dXtlhjwYVX

However, things have changed drastically over the last few years and this time, Jurgen Klopp's side will be heading to the final as favorites.

The Reds missed out on the Premier League title by a whisker but can still win a cup treble to cap a fantastic end to the season.

Madrid have been unbeaten in their last five meetings against the Reds. With Karim Benzema in the form of his life, Jurgen Klopp's side cannot afford to take Los Blancos lightly.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava