“I’m proud to give you a beautiful news” – Nasser Al Khelaifi confirms Kylian Mbappe has signed new contract with PSG till 2025

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have officially confirmed that Kylian Mbappe has extended his contract with the club. Sharing the video on their official Twitter handle, the Parisians will be glad to be done with the arduous negotiations, which nearly saw Real Madrid usurp their prolific goalscorer.

Nasser Al Khelaifi also made the announcement, according to Fabrizio Romano, saying that Mbappe will be with the club till 2025.

“I’m proud to give you a beautiful news: Kylian Mbappe has signed until June 2025 with Paris Saint-Germain.”

PSG finally sign Kylian Mbappe after tough, lengthy negotiations

"Our history is written here" was the caption in PSG's video, and they have good reason to be pleased about their star's commitment to the club. Only days ago, it looked like Kylian Mbappe was edging closer and closer to a deal with Real Madrid, who have courted the star for well over a year.

Last summer, the Spanish giants were quick to offer the Parisians a large sum for the World Cup winner, rather than waiting to sign him on a free. When it looked like negotiations would sour between the Parisians and the star, many fans and pundits alike assumed that he would move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

It didn't help that Real Madrid stunned the Parisians with a shock comeback in the Champions League round of 16, thanks to a stunning performance from Karim Benzema. With the annoyance from the club's ultras, to the shoddy season they have had so far, the 23-year-old leaving the Parc des Princes seemed likely.

However, the past week saw the Parisians go all out to keep hold of their marksman, offering him a salary that would reportedly make him the highest-paid footballer. The star was also offered the chance to be in charge of the signings and overall sporting project in Paris, which was understandably hard to walk away from.

Next season could see Mbappe take charge of the club's affairs, especially in the transfer market, and this transfer window could be a remarkable one for the Parisian giants.

