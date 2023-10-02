Liverpool make formal request to PGMOL over release of VAR audio of wrongly disallowed Luis Diaz goal against Tottenham - Reports

Liverpool have formally petitioned the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) for access to the audio recording of the officials' discussion during their loss at Tottenham Hotspur on September 30. According to The Independent, this request arrives amidst an internal dialogue within the PGMOL about the appropriate timing for the release of the said audio file.

The PGMOL found themselves compelled to issue a clarification for what they termed as a significant human error. This came after a goal by Luis Diaz in the 34th minute was erroneously disallowed for being offside.

Subsequent analysis revealed that VAR official Darren England had verified Diaz's position as being onside. However, a significant lapse in communication led to on-field referee Simon Hooper incorrectly proceeding with a Tottenham free-kick rather than a Liverpool goal.

This failure in communication culminated in a 'check complete' decision that cost a 10-man Liverpool a valid 1-0 lead. The unfortunate cascade of events left Liverpool with two players sent off and an eventual 2-1 defeat.

The Anfield club, in a statement on October 1, emphatically claimed that sporting integrity was undermined. They intimated that they would investigate a variety of options "for escalation and resolution."

The formal request to PGMOL to unveil the VAR audio seems to be their first tactical move in a potential series of steps aimed at addressing this issue.

As per The Independent, there has been internal consideration within PGMOL to possibly release the audio during the broadcast of the Chelsea vs. Fulham game on October 2. It could happen during Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football broadcast.

Premier League clubs raise concerns over Liverpool's strong statement, fear potential unintended consequences

In the aftermath of Liverpool's contentious statement regarding the disallowed Luis Diaz goal, officials from various Premier League clubs have shown increasing disquiet. Initially, there was a measure of empathy extended towards the Merseysiders, especially given the egregious nature of the officiating error.

However, according to The Independent, a growing number of executives within the league are beginning to voice concerns. This follows the persistence with which the Anfield club has continued with their strong stance, demanding transparency from PGMOL.

Central to these concerns is the fear that the Reds' aggressive pursuit for clarity could potentially create an environment where every refereeing decision becomes the subject of dispute.

It has been seen as akin to opening a can of worms, which could undermine the fluidity and spontaneity in football. Additionally, there's an apprehension that this could put undue pressure on referees. This could make them hesitant in their decision-making process, thereby affecting the quality of officiating.

Executives from other clubs have privately mentioned that they too have suffered from poor refereeing decisions. Despite these setbacks, these clubs have generally adopted a stoic attitude, recognizing such errors as part and parcel of the game, without strongly worded statements.