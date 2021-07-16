Liverpool make Italy star their top target for this summer-Reports

Liverpool is reportedly keen to sign Italy winger Domenico Berardi this summer. The Sassuolo star was one of the standout performers for Roberto Mancini's side on their road to the Euro 2020 title this summer.

According to Corriere della Sera, Liverpool was initially interested in signing Juventus winger Federico Chiesa. The Reds are, however, unwilling to match Juventus' €90 million valuation of Chiesa and will therefore turn their attention to Domenico Berardi.

Berardi rose through the youth ranks at Sassuolo before making his debut for the club in 2012. During his eight years with the club, he has scored 105 goals in 291 games in all competitions.

Berardi finished the 2020-21 campaign with 17 goals in just 30 Serie A appearances for Sassuolo. His incredible performances for the Italian club earned him a place in Roberto Mancini's Italy squad for Euro 2020.

Domenico Berardi was made to start ahead of the likes of Chiesa and Federico Bernadeschi for Italy at Euro 2020, and the winger repaid his manager's faith by putting in a number of impressive performances for his country.

He contributed one assist for Italy during Euro 2020, and converted his spot-kick in the penalty shootout in the final against England at Wembley. The 26-year-old has caught the attention of many of Europe's elite clubs with his performances for Italy.

Inter Milan and Juventus are reportedly keen to sign Berardi this summer but could struggle to meet Sassuolo's €50 million valuation of the winger due to their current financial situation.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is reportedly 'fascinated by the movement and attacking ability' of Domenico Berardi.

The German boss is keen to sign a forward this summer to provide cover for Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane when the duo leave for the Africa Cup of Nations midway through the season.

👀 | Liverpool have contacted Domenico Berardi’s agent



[Corriere dello Sport] pic.twitter.com/J3TzxFpuxQ — The Anfield Buzz (@TheAnfieldBuzz) July 14, 2021

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's transfer plans, Barca's plan for Antoine Griezmann and more

A move for Domenico Berardi makes sense for Liverpool

Italy v England - UEFA Euro 2020: Final

The poor form of Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino last season exposed Liverpool's lack of squad depth and adequate replacements for the two forwards.

Diogo Jota proved to be one of the signings of last summer, but missed the majority of the season due to injury.

Liverpool have perfect makeweight for Domenico Berardi swap deal with talks 'underway' #LFC https://t.co/YWC6XB0IGL — Express Sport (@DExpress_Sport) July 15, 2021

Liverpool has been heavily reliant on the goal-scoring abilities of Mohamed Salah. Jurgen Klopp will therefore look to bolster his attack by signing Domenico Berardi.

The Reds could be willing to pay €50 million to sign one of the most consistent players in Serie A in recent years.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar