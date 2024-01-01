Liverpool make move to sign Champions League winning midfielder monitored by Real Madrid: Reports

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are reportedly considering a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich in the January transfer window.

According to a report by Spanish outlet AS, the Reds are looking forward to capitalizing on the lead they have accumulated in the first half of the 2023-24 Premier League season. They are atop the Premier League table with 42 points from 19 games.

As a result, the Merseyside club reportedly wants to sign the German midfielder to bolster their squad.

Kimmich joined Bayern in July 2015 from VfB Stuttgart for a reported transfer fee of €7 million. Since then, the German midfielder has made 367 appearances for the Bavarians, in which he has bagged 41 goals and 100 assists.

Joshua Kimmich has won the UEFA Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup, the UEFA Super Cup, and the Bundesliga (eight times) with Bayern Munich. His current contract with the Bavarians is set to expire in 2025.

Apart from Liverpool, Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid are also reportedly interested in signing Kimmich. The 28-year-old is known for his versatility on the football ground as he can also play as a right-back.

This season, Kimmich has made 20 appearances for Bayern Munich across different competitions, where he has recorded a goal and six assists. Moreover, he also captained the Bundesliga side in a few games.

Fabio Carvalho returns to Liverpool as his loan spell ends early at RB Leipzig

Fabio Carvalho is set to return to Liverpool after his loan stint at Bundesliga side RB Leipzig ended early. The Portuguese attacker was signed by the Reds in summer 2022 for a reported transfer fee of £5 million from Fulham.

However, after getting limited time at Anfield in the 2022-23 season, he joined RB Leipzig on a season-long loan deal in June, last year. Nevertheless, the 21-year-only started three games for RB Leipzig and made 15 appearances.

Leipzig sporting director Rouven Schroder has stated that lack of game time is the major reason behind Fabio Carvalho's loan spell ending early in Germany. He said (via ESPN):

"Both parties had expected more from his time here -- especially Fabio in terms of his playing time."

"Due to the quality and competition within our squad at his position, we are unable to guarantee this for him. We held several discussions over the last days and in the end, decided to end his loan early."

During the 2022-23 season, Carvalho made 21 appearances for Liverpool, where he scored three goals for the Premier League side.