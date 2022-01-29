Liverpool make official offer to sign Brazilian forward: Reports

Liverpool have been linked to many attacking players in recent months. The Reds have an unresolved contract situation with star forward Mohamed Salah. They are also looking to move Divock Origi and have been frustrated at not getting any suitable buyers.

Roberto Firmino has also been linked with a move to Barcelona having lost his starting spot. Amidst all that speculation, Liverpool are said to have made an offer for Atletico Madrid player Matheus Cunha. After a sustained period of strong interest, the Premier League club has made an "official proposal" to the Spanish club.

The Brazilian arrived at Atletico Madrid only a few months ago during the 2021 summer transfer window. His performance at Hertha Berlin convinced Diego Simeone to spend €26m and add to his team's firepower. Cunha has made 23 appearances in all competitions this season for the reigning La Liga champions.

I think Simeone’s front 2 is pretty clear. Goals+Assists per 90 in La LigaCunha - 1.13Correa - 0.89Lemar - 0.62Suarez - 0.60Joao - 0.43Griezmann - 0.41Carrasco - 0.40I think Simeone’s front 2 is pretty clear. Goals+Assists per 90 in La Liga🇧🇷 Cunha - 1.13🇦🇷 Correa - 0.89🇫🇷 Lemar - 0.62🇺🇾 Suarez - 0.60🇵🇹 Joao - 0.43🇫🇷 Griezmann - 0.41🇧🇪 Carrasco - 0.40I think Simeone’s front 2 is pretty clear. https://t.co/XOUYopunkM

But it's a deceptive figure given that he has only made the starting lineup in three matches. In fact, he has not played the whole ninety minutes yet. Anyone who hasn't kept an eye on La Liga or Los Rojiblancos in their season will find it difficult to digest why the Reds made an offer for the Brazilian.

The reason behind that is his five goals and two assists from all those brief game-time cameos. His contributions have earned Simeone's side important points and they have earned the player a call to the Brazil national team. With his recent displays he's even starting to challenge Luis Suarez for a centre-forward place.

Matheus Cunha will be the right fit for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp

The Brazilian attacker is a really versatile player who can play in multiple attacking roles and even as a lone man up front. His link-up play and ability to drop back and get involved with the midfield is crucial to how he operates.

Cunha would have made a perfect fit for Liverpool because he knows how to lead the press from the front. The Atletico Madrid striker's pace is good enough to unsettle defenders when he runs at them. In many ways, he is the ideal replacement for 'Bobby' Firmino.

If Klopp wishes to play Diogo Jota in the central role, he could shift Cunha to the left wing as well. Jota is a player who has grown in reputation at Anfield this season. However, AS have further reported that Liverpool's bid has been firmly rejected by Los Rojiblancos who are in no mood to let go of their player.

The Brazilian has signed a contract until 2026 with the La Liga giants and Liverpool can return for him after they have moved some players. Meanwhile, they have turned their attention to FC Porto winger Luis Díaz.

Diaz is currently in South America with Colombia - Liverpool want to be plan and be prepared for potential medical there. FC Porto have received Liverpool official bid for Luís Diaz. €40m guaranteed fee plus €25m bonuses. Deal entering in final stages between clubs.Diaz is currently in South America with Colombia - Liverpool want to be plan and be prepared for potential medical there. FC Porto have received Liverpool official bid for Luís Diaz. €40m guaranteed fee plus €25m bonuses. Deal entering in final stages between clubs. 🔴🇨🇴 #LFC Diaz is currently in South America with Colombia - Liverpool want to be plan and be prepared for potential medical there. https://t.co/PV9v76xWLE

The 25-year old has given a prolific return this season having scored 14 goals in 18 appearances in Liga Bwin.

