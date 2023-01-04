Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp addresses claims that he could become Germany boss in the future

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has shared his thoughts on potentially becoming the manager of Germany's national team.

Hansi Flick currently manages Die Mannschaft but had a disappointing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. They failed to get past the group stages, finishing behind Spain and Japan.

Despite that, Flick is likely to continue as the team's manager until at least the 2024 European Championships, which will take place in Germany.

Liverpool manager Klopp has been linked with the position whenever it becomes vacant in the future. The German admitted that it could be a possibility but claimed that it has to be a good fit to happen.

He told BILD:

"It's not completely out of the question that I'll be the national coach at some point. But it has to fit. And so far it hasn't. And if I end the contract in Liverpool, then nothing will definitely be done for a year."

Klopp's agent Marc Kosicke also provided an update in September about the former Borussia Dortmund manager's potential future with Die Mannschaft. He told Sky Sports:

"I can assure [you] that Jurgen Klopp has no intention of resigning from Liverpool FC. The fact that problems could arise this season due to the past intensive season was taken into account by the club's owners before the start of the season."

He added:

"Jurgen enjoys the backing of the people in charge and is in regular contact with them. He loves the club, his team and the fans and is determined to continue and successfully complete the transition in Liverpool. He didn't extend his contract until 2026 for nothing."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hit with another injury issue in the team

As per journalist David Ornstein, Reds defender Virgil van Dijk could potentially be out for an extended period due to a hamstring injury.

The Netherlands captain was subbed off at half-time in their 3-1 loss away against Brentford in the Premier League on January 2. He will now see a specialist on Wednesday to further find out the extent of the injury.

Van Dijk joins an extensive list of injury issues Klopp's side have had to face this season. Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota are still out of action, having picked up injuries before the FIFA World Cup break.

The likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, and Roberto Firmino have all missed some part of the season due to injuries.

The Merseysiders are currently sixth in the Premier League table, seven points behind fourth-placed Manchester United. They will next host Wolverhampton Wanderers in the third round of the FA Cup on January 7.

