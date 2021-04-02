Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp provides fitness update on two stars

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has stated that he will not prevent club captain Jordan Henderson or Virgil van Dijk from representing their countries at the Euros, which will take place later this year. The duo is working their way back to full fitness and will be hoping to recover in time to feature in the European tournament.

Henderson was subbed off after the half-hour mark in Liverpool's 2-0 defeat to Everton back in February. It was confirmed by the club that the captain had suffered a groin injury and had to undergo surgery. Star defender Virgil van Dijk was injured earlier in the season against the same opponents last October, which ruled him out for the season.

NEW: Virgil van Dijk touches base with the Netherlands, no added ‘pressure’ for Euros https://t.co/vSXuxp1QOA — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) March 27, 2021

Although Klopp has now said he would not deny England or the Netherlands their key player, he will not rush either player back into action. In his pre-match press conference ahead of Liverpool's Premier League trip to Arsenal on Saturday, Klopp said:

"I don't want to take a player away from England or Holland. If they're ready, they're ready. It's not down to me to make these decisions. I have no idea about the Euros. Nothing has changed. They are where they should be at the moment. They are in a rehab process."

Klopp expects Henderson to return to the Liverpool squad soon

Klopp's comments come after England manager Gareth Southgate expressed uncertainty over the Liverpool midfielder's Euro 2020 chances. Southgate, however, left the door open for the Henderson in the hope that the Liverpool man will recover before the squad selection at the end of the season.

Jordan Henderson is expected to be fit for the Euros after groin surgery. [Henry Winter] pic.twitter.com/nMnVdXSpch — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) April 2, 2021

Jurgen Klopp has refused to provide a time frame for Henderson's return to the side but confirmed that the 30-year-old would return to training soon.

"No, not really," the German said when asked if there was a timescale on Henderson's return. "He is not here at the moment, he cannot train, but he will train in the next days and weeks for sure. The problem is, I'm not a doctor, so it's just about time. Will it be enough? I have no idea, but I hope so."