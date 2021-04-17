Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp provides a positive update on defensive star 

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has provided a positive fitness update regarding Joe Gomez, who continues his rehabilitation.

Gomez suffered a knee injury in November while on international duty and returned to rehab in January alongside Virgil van Dijk.

The duo’s return to rehab has fuelled speculation that they could perhaps make a return before the end of the season, but it’s unlikely they will be risked any time soon.

Gomez is currently joined by a trio of van Dijk, Jordan Henderson and Joel Matip, and Klopp has explained that the England centre-back has been running without any complications.

"No real reaction in the knee, he is running. He is in a good way like Virg [van Dijk] and Joel [Matip] and Hendo [Henderson]," Klopp said when asked about Gomez’s fitness.

Klopp happy with Liverpool's current defensive duo

Gomez made just seven Premier League appearances before his unfortunate injury, and the Reds struggled to replace his pace and distribution at the back.

In the absence of Gomez, van Dijk and Matip, Liverpool tried several defensive combinations before finally settling with the duo of Nat Phillips and Ozan Kabak.

Klopp on Gomez: "Joe is outside running now. A big step. All looks fine. No reaction in his knee. He's in a good way but it takes time." — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) April 17, 2021

The duo have progressed well and have built a good understanding with each other, and Klopp has revealed that he is happy with the quality the two have shown together at the back.

Advertisement

"It's good. Things have to develop, players have to get used to each other,” Klopp said.

"There was never a question about quality. Ozan and Nat have done really well. Hopefully it will stay like this."

Kabak is currently on a loan deal from Schalke, and Liverpool have the option to sign him for a fee of around £18 million.

Liverpool have the chance to return to the top four this Monday when they face Leeds United.

With Chelsea not playing until next midweek and West Ham United dropping points, Liverpool can build some more positive momentum if they can beat Leeds United.

The Reds are currently on a three-game winning run in the Premier League and will hope to finish in the top four come the end of the season.