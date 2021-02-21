Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacts to Thiago Alcantara criticism

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has condemned the recent criticism of Thiago Alcantara, claiming that the Spaniard has just been unlucky so far. The German also pointed out that the former Bayern Munich player has shown his qualities on the pitch and has the respect of the squad.

Thiago Alcantara rose through the ranks at the Camp Nou, making 101 appearances for Barcelona over five seasons. However, after failing to seal a place in the first team, the Spaniard moved to Bayern Munich in the summer of 2013.

In Bavaria, Thiago Alcantara enjoyed tremendous success in a fruitful seven-season stint before joining Liverpool in the summer. He arrived with a huge reputation but has received a lot of flak for failing to live up to expectations.

However, speaking to Sky Sports, the Liverpool manager insisted that Thiago Alcantara has done quite well since his move to Anfield, even claiming that the criticism is unjust.

“He came in late, which is just the nature of some transfers, then he got Covid, got injured, and still had to adapt to a new team - and a team which was not exactly flying with no problems at all. We've had to rebuild the team pretty much every three days because of changing the last line and changing a lot of things, so that's just really unlucky for Thiago” said Klopp.

The Liverpool manager continued in this regard:

“But he has played some exceptional games and had some exceptional moments on the pitch, and he is so respected in the squad. It's just public perception. 'Oh, Thiago is in, and we don't perform well anymore.' These kinds of things are just b*******, let me say it like that. They are just not right” said Klopp.

Liverpool manager adamant Thiago Alcantara will come good at Anfield

Thiago Alcantara

The Liverpool manager was adamant that the Spaniard needs time to adapt to life in a new league.

“Everybody needs time to adapt. Bayern played a different style, in a different league, and were much more dominant in the Bundesliga than any team can be in the Premier League. So, that's all different. But thank God, we are all smart enough to judge the situation correctly here. Thiago can play better football, yes, of course, but we all can play better football. No doubt about it” said Klopp.

Liverpool succumbed to a 2-0 Premier League defeat against Everton, their fourth in as many home league games. The defending champions are now 16 points behind runaway leaders Manchester City, who have a game in hand.