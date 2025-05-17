Liverpool and Manchester City among 5 Premier League clubs keen on signing Rodrygo from Real Madrid: Reports

According to Diario AS, Liverpool are among the five Premier League clubs keen to sign Real Madrid star Rodrygo this summer. As Los Blancos prepare to enter a new era following Carlo Ancelotti's impending departure, the 24-year-old Brazilian's future at Santiago Bernabeu remains uncertain. The Reds will compete with Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City, and Manchester United to secure the Los Blancos star's signature.

Rodrygo joined the club in July 2019 from Brazilian outfit Santos for a reported €45 million fee. He has played 267 games for the Los Blancos, scoring 68 times and providing 50 assists. The right-winger has helped the storied Spanish club win two UEFA Champions Leagues, three LaLiga titles, the Club World Cup, three Supercopas de España, and one Copa del Rey.

The 24-year-old is reportedly unhappy at being sidelined in favor of Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham in the Spanish capital and keen to take up a new challenge.

Rodrygo bagged 13 goals and 10 assists for Real Madrid in 50 appearances across 3290 minutes and is contracted to the recently dethroned Spanish champions until the summer of 2028. Liverpool hopes that the versatile forward, capable of playing across all three positions in the attacking line, can help them retain their EPL title in the next campaign.

Real Madrid set to battle Liverpool for Premier League star- Reports.

According to a report by The Daily Mail, Real Madrid are set to battle Liverpool for Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton's services in the summer. The English midfielder has impressed in South London since he arrived from Blackburn Rovers and has drawn comparisons to Los Blancos legend Toni Kroos.

The 21-year-old midfielder is famed for his ability to dictate play from deep and has reportedly been scouted by the Spanish giants since the start of 2025. He has scored four times and provided five assists in 51 games since he arrived from his boyhood Lancashire club for € 21 million in February 2024.

Crystal Palace is expected to demand a massive fee for the talented midfielder. Real Madrid and Liverpool could be asked to pay as much as £ 60 million for Wharton's services. His contract with the Eagles runs until the summer of 2029, giving them negotiation leverage.

