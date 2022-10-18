Liverpool and Manchester City stars among 6 players who failed to receive a single vote for 2022 Ballon d'Or 

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez and Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo were among the players who didn't receive a single vote in the 2022 Ballon d'Or (via Daily Star).

They finished 25th in the rankings alongside four other players who also didn't receive a single vote. They include Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger, RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku, AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan and Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich.

Both Nunez and Cancelo had pretty good seasons with their respective clubs, with the former also earning himself a move to Liverpool in the summer.

The Uruguayan striker scored 34 goals and provided four assists in 41 appearances for Benfica in all competitions last season. Liverpool then signed him for a club-record £85 million this summer. However, Nunez has had a tough start at Anfield, registering four goals and one assist in 11 matches.

Cancelo, meanwhile, contributed three goals and 10 assists in 52 appearances in all competitions for Manchester City last season. He helped the Cityzens lift their fourth Premier League title in five years.

Their respective performances got them included in the top 30 in the 2022 Ballon d'Or but they failed to garner any votes.

Karim Benzema won the coveted prize with former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane and Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne finished second and third, respectively.

Barcelona Femeni ace Alexia Putellas retained the Women's Ballon d'Or trophy. Barca youngster Gavi won the Kopa Trophy while Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois won the Yashin trophy.

Karim Benzema on his ambition to win the Ballon d'Or

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema won the 2022 Ballon d'Or.

He was exceptional last season, scoring 44 goals and providing 15 assists in 46 matches in all competitions. He helped Real Madrid win the Supercopa de Espana, La Liga and UEFA Champions League trophy.

The 34-year-old became the oldest Ballon d'Or winner in 66 years.

After winning the award, Benzema shared that his desire to win the coveted prize cemented its place after he turned 30. He said (via Madrid Zone):

“At the age of 30, the ambition entered my head to win this trophy: to work harder, to be more decisive & I am lucky to play for the best club in the world.”

The Frenchman will now hope to help Real Madrid replecate their exploits from last season. He will also prepare for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar as France look to defend their title.

