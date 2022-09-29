Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's house robbed while he was inside with fiancé and 13-month-old son

Liverpool player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and his fiance, Perrie Edwards, were targeted in a robbery in their £3.5 million Cheshire mansion.

The duo, who are engaged, were with their 13-month-old son during the robbery, which saw jewelry and designer handbags, among other items, stolen from their home.

According to Standard, the Cheshire Police stated that an investigation into the terrifying ordeal was ongoing, following a call to the officers at 10.45 PM on Tuesday.

Speaking to the Sun about the robbery, a friend of the Liverpool midfielder and his family explained the horrible incident (via Standard):

“It’s just the most violating thing to think that someone has been all over their belongings before they even realised what was happening is so upsetting."

He added:

“The brazenness of doing it while they were in the house is terrifying, and obviously they’re heartbroken that a lot of valuable items which meant a great deal to them, not just financially, have been taken.”

A neighbor in Wilmslow, where the footballer's home is located, expressed how terrifying the ordeal must have been to the Sun:

"This is a very quiet street and lots of residents have very good security, so it is quite frightening these thugs still feel comfortable enough to break in — especially when people are in. It must have been terrifying.”

The Wilmslow neighborhood has become popular due to the number of Premier League footballers living in the area.

Players like Manchester United's Raphael Varane and Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson have homes in Wilmslow, along with legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Oxlade-Chamberlain isn't the first footballer to become the victim of a robbery, with the incident in the Liverpool midfielder's home only the latest in a series.

Manchester United players Paul Pogba and Victor Lindelof have had to deal with robberies on their properties, while Nottingham Forest's Jesse Lingard has had a similar ordeal.

Samuel Luckhurst @samuelluckhurst After the awful incident at Paul Pogba’s home last night and the burglary at Victor Lindelof’s home in January when his wife and sons were at home, understand #mufc are working with players to review and strengthen their home security. After the awful incident at Paul Pogba’s home last night and the burglary at Victor Lindelof’s home in January when his wife and sons were at home, understand #mufc are working with players to review and strengthen their home security.

Liverpool players have had to deal with home burglaries in recent times

Back in 2020, Liverpool midfielder Fabinho's home was burgled while he was celebrating the Reds' Premier League title win. Jewelry and an Audi, which was later recovered, were stolen by the robbers.

Fabinho isn't the only one to have been burgled while his home was empty, as Sadio Mane's home was robbed during a game against Bayern Munich in 2019.

According to Liverpool Echo, former Reds players, including Pepe Reina, Daniel Agger, and Jerzy Dudek, were also targeted by burglars prior to the 2019 incident.

