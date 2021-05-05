Liverpool midfielder attracting interest from Borussia Dortmund - Reports

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly looking to sign Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this season as he wants a new challenge elsewhere.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has struggled to make the Liverpool team this season despite being largely injury-free after a troublesome start.

Liverpool need a reshuffle this summer and are willing to sell Oxlade-Chamberlain if they receive a bid in the region of €20 million, according to Fichajes (via Sports Mole).

Oxlade-Chamberlain is attracting interest from Borussia Dortmund as the club want to add more midfield dynamism to their team.

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s disappointing Liverpool career

The England international has always been someone with immense potential, but sadly hasn’t been able to fulfill that because of form and injuries.

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s debut season with the Reds was perhaps his best as he managed a good run of games after a slow start and was a regular in the team.

However, a season-ending injury that saw him miss the Champions League final against Real Madrid broke all the momentum he had built.

He played an important role last season, but a majority of his appearances came off the bench as he could not break into Jürgen Klopp’s preferred midfield trio of Fabinho, Gini Wijnaldum and Jordan Henderson.

Now 27, he still has a lot of football left in him, but doubts remain if he can ever be a regular under Klopp’s demanding style.

So far this season, Oxlade-Chamberlain has made just 10 appearances for Liverpool in the Premier League. The England international hasn’t been able to nail down a place in the starting XI even in the absence of some if the club’s regular starters.

A move to Borussia Dortmund might be the boost his career needs right now. Dortmund will head in a new direction under Marco Rose next season and will need players with his drive for the setup to work well.

The likes of Axel Witsel, Mahmoud Dahoud, Emre Can and Jude Bellingham are all good options. But Oxlade-Chamberlain would perhaps offer an X-factor from midfield to help them close the gap on the teams above.