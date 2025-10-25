Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch makes feelings clear about Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo after facing Arsenal and Chelsea

Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has admitted that Arsenal's Declan Rice and Chelsea's Moises Caicedo are the toughest players he has faced on the pitch. He opted to pick the midfielders while he was in talks with British GQ.

The Reds midfielder has been labeled as one of the best in the league this season and was also a key part of the title-winning squad last season. When asked to name the toughest opponents, he swiftly picked his counterparts from Arsenal and Chelsea, saying (via Arsenal Insider):

“Then I have to go for midfielders. Yes, Rice. Yes, Caicedo is a really good player.”

Former Premier League star Danny Murphy also spoke about the best midfielders in the league and named Gravenberch, Rice and Caicedo as the top three. He was quizzed on talkSPORT if the Chelsea star was among the best after a strong start to the season and he said:

“He’s in the conversation. For me, Gravenberch, Rice, and Caicedo – those three come to mind straight away. They’ve all got a little bit different attributes. Caicedo has kind of changed people’s view a little bit in the last three weeks because he’s scored two worldies against Brentford and Liverpool. I think up until then, his goal tally was pretty damn dismal."

“A lot of people say he doesn’t create, and he’s not a creative passer – he’s not going to get it out of his feet and split open a defence. Gravenberch can do that a bit more; Declan can do that a bit. They’ve all got these wonderful qualities; they’re all tenacious and strong. Although Caicedo is playing best at the moment, as a holding midfielder, I would still have Gravenberch ahead of him."

Liverpool have slipped in the Premier League title race after three losses on the bounce, with Arsenal taking advantage and moving to the top of the table.

Danny Murphy snubs Arsenal and Liverpool star to name best midfielder

Former Liverpool star Danny Murphy has snubbed Moises Caicedo, Declan Rice, and Ryan Gravenberch to name the best midfielder in the world. He believes that Manchester City star Rodri remains the best in the league and said on talkSPORT:

“Rodri is better than all of them. Levels ahead of them. For a couple of years, two or three seasons, Rodri’s level were nothing short of magnificent, absolutely magnificent.”

Rodri won the Ballon d'Or in 2024, but missed the majority of the previous season with an ACL injury. He has been dealing with knee injuries and muscle problems this season, missing 7 matches so far.

