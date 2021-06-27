Liverpool monitoring two young midfielders as potential Wijnaldum replacement - Reports

Liverpool is reportedly eyeing the midfield duo of Renato Sanches and Ryan Gravenberch as potential replacements for the departed Georginio Wijnaldum.

According to a report by Goal.com, the Reds have two young players on their radar and could make a move this summer.

Liverpool recently lost the services of Wijnaldum to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer, bringing to an end his five-year spell at Anfield.

The 30-year-old was, without a doubt, one of the most dependable players during his time at the club. He also played a key role in re-establishing Liverpool at the summit of the domestic and continental game.

Despite Klopp's keen interest in keeping him, fresh terms for a contract renewal were not agreed, paving the way for a free departure.

Attention has since turned to potential replacements, and several names have been linked with Liverpool.

Wijnaldum has left massive shoes to fill on Merseyside, and whoever comes in after him will have to perform at considerably higher standards.

Names like Florian Neuhaus, John McGinn and Yves Bissouma have all been speculated to be on Liverpool's radar, but it is Renato Sanches and Ryan Gravenberch that hold the most appeal.

Can Renato Sanches and Ryan Gravenberch help Liverpool reclaim the top spot?

Ryan Gravenberch has blossmoed at Ajax

Liverpool began last season brightly before a spectacular implosion at the turn of the year put paid to their title ambitions. The dethroned champions held on for a top-four finish but will have to get their act right if they are to mount a title challenge next term.

Wijnaldum's departure left a gaping hole in the middle of the park, and it is imperative that the club finds a way to fill it.

Current players in the squad like Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could fill in, but their fitness troubles mean they cannot entirely be relied upon.

Curtis Jones could also benefit from improved playing time, but getting another midfield option seems the most likely path for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool.

Renato Sanches is the more experienced of the two players, and a move to Anfield would represent a return to the Premier League for the Portugal international, having initially underwhelmed at Swansea City.

Things have hardly gone to plan for Sanches since being named the Golden Boy winner in 2016. An atrocious three-year spell at Bayern Munich saw his stock fall, but the 23-year-old has since redeemed his image in Lille.

Ryan Gravenberch is also a highly-rated prospect at Ajax and made 47 appearances in all competitions for his boyhood club in the just-concluded season.

His form saw him rewarded with a call-up to the national team, and he is currently playing in Euro 2020 with the Netherlands.

Both players have high ceilings and could potentially reach the upper echelons of the game. Whether that happens at Liverpool remains to be seen.

