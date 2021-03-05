"Liverpool need to do something big in the transfer market" - Jamie Carragher after the Reds' loss to Chelsea

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has urged the club to revamp their squad in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Chelsea on Thursday night, marking their fifth loss in their last six Premier League games. The result leaves the Reds at seventh place in the standings, four points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Liverpool have gone ten hours without a goal at Anfield. When asked why the reigning Premier League champions have failed to defend their crown this season, Jamie Carragher highlighted the team's lack of creativity and goals.

The former Liverpool man added that the Merseyside giants must use the summer transfer window to address their lack of goals. He told SkySports:

"Goals massively. They don't look like scoring. It's not just the games in which they haven't scored, you never feel like the goals are coming. With 20 minutes to go, you don't really feel like Liverpool are going to score a goal."

"It felt like it needed to be a big Chelsea mistake to be a goal for Liverpool. I mentioned the RB Leipzig game beforehand as I felt Chelsea would play like Leipzig in that they played their own game and I was right, they push up high, and played from the back."

"Even with Salah on the pitch Liverpool didn’t look like scoring and that’s a bigger problem than what’s going on at the back. Looking at the front six not looking dangerous enough, it’s a real worry going forward."

He added:

“They need to do something big in the transfer market in terms of bringing someone in to score goals."

Liverpool need a player like Philippe Coutinho: Jamie Carragher

Jamie Carragher further stated that Liverpool need to sign another attacking player this summer, preferably a number ten who can contribute goals and assists, much like Philippe Coutinho did before joining Barcelona. He explained:

"Klopp famously said that his pressing is better than any No.10, but when you look at Liverpool right now, they look like they need a No.10. They need that type of player as the pressing is not quite there."

The 43-year-old added:

"Teams are coming to defend deep, and Liverpool haven't got anyone between the lines to play that pass. They had Philippe Coutinho but he left so they built in other areas. But they need that type of player. Without pressing quality they had to help create chances, Liverpool haven't got anyone who can make that final pass."

Jamie Carragher fires Philippe Coutinho transfer message to Liverpool after Chelsea losshttps://t.co/el7GSxKhB2 pic.twitter.com/cv4u4Kq1BM — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) March 5, 2021

Liverpool are next scheduled to face Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday.