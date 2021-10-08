Liverpool News Roundup: Barcelona eye a move for Reds forward, transfer expert reveals club are yet to offer Salah a new deal, and more - 7 October 2021

After their 2-2 Premier League draw against Manchester City on Sunday, Liverpool will hope their players return from the international break without picking up any injuries.

The Reds are still unbeaten in the Premier League and are just a point behind league leaders Chelsea.

On that note, here's a look at the latest Liverpool news and rumors as of October 7, 2021.

Liverpool target’s agent reveals his client will not move for two to three years

Benjamin Sesko’s agent has revealed the forward is likely to remain at Red Bull Salzburg for the next two to three years to continue his development.

Sesko has been linked with a move to Liverpool as he is similar to Erling Haaland in his style of play. Still only 18, Sesko has already made ten appearances in the Austrian Bundesliga this season, and has scored three times in the process.

Blancos Central @BlancosCentral 🚨| Real Madrid are interested in Benjamin Sesko - young (18), talented striker from RB Salzburg. His market value is already €8M. Real Madrid would have to compete against Bayern, Liverpool and Manchester City. 🇸🇮 @BILD_Sport via @diarioas 🚨| Real Madrid are interested in Benjamin Sesko - young (18), talented striker from RB Salzburg. His market value is already €8M. Real Madrid would have to compete against Bayern, Liverpool and Manchester City. 🇸🇮 @BILD_Sport via @diarioas https://t.co/YuJWqHI5AJ

Elvis Basanovic, Sesko’s agent, has admitted that there is interest in the forward, but he is likely to remain in Austria to continue his development.

“I think it’s normal for the best clubs to follow the best talents and I think he is one of the best talents in the world at his age,” said Basanovic.

“But, as I said before, he is just beginning his career and we are going step by step. Talent is not enough to have a great career and, right now, he has everything he needs to develop at Red Bull Salzburg. I think he will stay here for the next two or three years. We don’t need to rush through anything,” Basanovic added.

Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool and Salah haven’t agreed on a new contract yet

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool have prioritized a new contract for Mohamed Salah, but are yet to agree a deal.

The Egyptian’s current contract with the Reds expires in the summer of 2023, but Liverpool want to tie him down to a new deal.

There have been rumors that Liverpool could break their wage structure for Salah, but Romano has claimed a contract is yet to materialize:

“Salah is still in negotiations with Liverpool. From what I’m told, he loves Liverpool, the fans, the city, everything. But there is no agreement yet for a new contract. We should keep an eye on some clubs this summer if players leave like Kylian Mbappé. But until next summer, Liverpool’s priority will be to extend Salah’s contract,” Romano said.

Divock Origi emerges as a surprise transfer candidate for Barcelona

Divock Origi has emerged as a surprise transfer target for Barcelona in the winter transfer window as they look to add more firepower to their attack.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch 🚨 NEW: Barcelona are considering a move for Divock Origi. The Catalans will have £12m-£21m to spend on a striker and could target Origi in the New Year. #awlive [sport] 🚨 NEW: Barcelona are considering a move for Divock Origi. The Catalans will have £12m-£21m to spend on a striker and could target Origi in the New Year. #awlive [sport] https://t.co/u2BULYrdLs

The Blaugrana have made a woeful start to the season, so the club would need to back manager Ronald Koeman, or possibly even his replacement, in the January transfer window.

Liverpool wanted to offload Origi last summer but did not receive any bids for the Belgian international.

