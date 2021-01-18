Liverpool News Roundup: Club keep an eye on Championship starlet, Adama Traore linked with Anfield move, and more - 17th January 2021

Liverpool were held to a 0-0 draw by Manchester United earlier today, as their winless run in the Premier League stretched to four games. Let’s take a look at the latest news featuring Liverpool from 17 January 2021:

Liverpool keeping an eye on talented youngster

Liverpool are reportedly monitoring talented Derby County attacker Kaide Gordon, and are expected to face competition from Manchester United for his signature.

Gordon has earned rave reviews from Derby County manager Wayne Rooney, who believes the teenager is one of the best young players at the club.

Still only 16, Gordon is likely to cost a large amount of money, and could become one of the most expensive 16-year-olds as he is likely to cost a seven-figure fee, as per Rob Dorsett. Gordon has already made his Championship debut, and did well in the Under-18 Premier League prior to his senior team appearance.

#dcfc youngster Kaide Gordon being closely monitored by #lfc and #mufc among others. Described as “the best 16yr old in the country” and by Wayne Rooney as “one of our best” he’s expected to leave Derby for a seven-figure sum plus sell on clauses, in the next fortnight. See #ssn — Rob Dorsett (@RobDorsettSky) January 14, 2021

Liverpool linked with Adama Traore

Traore has not had the best of seasons for Wolves, and is yet to score his first Premier League goal of the season. Despite that, he has been linked with a £35 million move to Liverpool, as per Sport.

Liverpool signed Adama Traore’s former teammate Diogo Jota last summer, and his injury has come at the wrong time as the Reds have struggled to score goals. Jürgen Klopp’s side have failed to score in their last three Premier League games, but it remains to be seen if they will panic and splurge the cash for Traore.

Adama Traore has also been linked with Liverpool’s title rivals Manchester City, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if he ends up staying at the Molineux. His output is still questionable for the price-tag Wolves have put on him.

Klopp hopeful Matip is ready for next week

Joel Matip missed Liverpool’s game against Manchester United as the Reds fielded two midfielders in the centre-back positions.

Matip trained ahead of the Manchester United game, but was not risked as the Reds need him fit in the coming weeks, with the Champions League set to resume soon.

Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp was asked about Matip’s fitness after the draw against Manchester United, and the German was hopeful on the Cameroonian’s fitness:

“I’m pretty sure he trained today, another tough session, [that] means [he] will be from tomorrow on with us. Probably yes, we don’t know.”

“He will be in the mix, but I don’t know,” Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com.

Liverpool will take on Manchester United once again at the end of this month in the FA Cup, and will hope to progress deeper into the competition.